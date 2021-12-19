UFC: Derrick Lewis “implodes” Chris Daukaus, sets record knockouts for Belfort and Matt Brown | combat

When the “Dark Beast” is on a good day, he doesn’t play around on duty. Starring in the main event of the UFC this Saturday, American Derrick Lewis was unaware of his compatriot Chris Daukaus, who was on a streak of four victories, and literally ran over his rival, knocking him out in just 3m36s of the fight in the first round. After the dispute, which marked his 13th knockout in the UFC (he is the record holder in UFC history, surpassing the 12 of Vitor Belfort and Matt Brown), Lewis, who is known for his good-natured tirades, said he would only accept to play in the belt in your next fight if the bout is scheduled for three rounds, not five, as usual.
Derrick Lewis celebrates victory over Chris Daukaus and record 13 knockouts in the UFC — Photo: Getty Images
– If you want me to fight for the belt, let me have the fight in three rounds. I can’t prepare myself for five rounds. If you want someone to fight five rounds, don’t even call me. I’m the first clean fighter to head the UFC knockout list, and now I want to rest. I’m not going to see the belt dispute, because I’ll be on vacation in Jamaica with my wife – Lewis said after tossing the cup – mandatory genital protection – to fans and saying that the supplier paid him to do it.
Derrick Lewis lands the blow that knocked out Chris Daukaus in the UFC main event — Photo: Getty Images
The fight started at a slow pace, with the two fighters saving energy, as the fight was scheduled for five rounds. Daukaus tried to get close to Lewis, but Lewis unleashed straights and crosses that kept his rival at bay. When he decided to go on the attack, Lewis simply ended the fight. With a sequence of blows along the grid, he cornered Daukaus and literally ran over his rival with strikes from the right and left that practically took the fighter to unconsciousness, ending the fight.
