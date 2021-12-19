UFC: Derrick Lewis “implodes” Chris Daukaus, sets record knockouts for Belfort and Matt Brown | combat

When the “Dark Beast” is on a good day, he doesn’t play around on duty. Starring in the main event of the UFC this Saturday, American Derrick Lewis was unaware of his compatriot Chris Daukaus, who was on a streak of four victories, and literally ran over his rival, knocking him out in just 3m36s of the fight in the first round. After the dispute, which marked his 13th knockout in the UFC (he is the record holder in UFC history, surpassing the 12 of Vitor Belfort and Matt Brown), Lewis, who is known for his good-natured tirades, said he would only accept to play in the belt in your next fight if the bout is scheduled for three rounds, not five, as usual.