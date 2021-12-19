UFC: Melissa Gatto scores sensational knockout with Sijara Eubanks kick to the waistline | combat

With a brave performance, the Brazilian flyweight Melissa Gatto got a beautiful victory by technical knockout over the American Sijara Eubanks. Showing good ground level, Gatto took advantage of a chance given by his rival in the standup fight and landed a violent kick on Eubanks’ waistline at 45 seconds of the third round, imploding the American.

1 of 9 Melissa Gatto is thrilled with KO of Sijara Eubanks at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images Melissa Gatto is thrilled with the knockout of Sijara Eubanks at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images

The fight started with Eubanks putting pressure on Gatto right at the beginning of the first round, looking for the blows standing up, and then took the Brazilian down, getting on top on the ground. Gatto mounted guard and stopped the American, but he couldn’t develop his jiu-jitsu at first. Showing a lot of flexibility, however, Gatto tried to climb guard for an armbar, but was unsuccessful. Eubanks kept himself on top by the rail, using his physical strength to get his upper hand. Gatto attacked with elbows from the bottom up, but the American returned with a “ground and pound” in the final seconds.

Sijara Eubanks came back putting pressure on Melissa Gatto at the start of the second round, looking for boxing and pressure at the grid. The Brazilian tried to return the attacks, but was again overthrown by the American. Once again from low to the ground, Gatto got a great sweep, getting in half guard. With dominance on the ground, the Brazilian attacked the American with elbows, who defended herself to force the fight to stop. Gatto tried to fit a choke in the final seconds but couldn’t.

2 of 9 Melissa Gatto lands kick to the waistline that knocks out Sijara Eubanks at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images Melissa Gatto hits the kick to the waistline that knocked out Sijara Eubanks at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images

In the third round, Melissa Gatto started the dispute exchanging blows with Sijara Eubanks, but when she noticed the space, she landed a kick in the American’s waistline, who immediately fell in great pain. Eubanks still tried to defend herself, but the Brazilian landed a few more blows on the ground before the referee decreed the knockout in her favor.

Never doubt Gerald Meerschaert on the ground. The American middleweight suffered for two and a half rounds in the fight against compatriot Dustin Stoltzfus, not being able to take advantage of the chances he had on the ground. But a blunder by Stoltzfus at the end of the fight allowed Meerschaert to execute his specialty: the rear naked choke. With great skill, the middleweight managed to fit the blow and submit his rival at 2:58 of the third round.

3 of 9 Gerald Meerschaert submits Dustin Stoltzfus with a rear naked choke at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images Gerald Meerschaert submits Dustin Stoltzfus with a rear naked choke at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images

The first two rounds had a high level in the ground fight, with Stoltzfus facing Meerschaert, who always started the rounds by dangerously striking his rival standing up, and taking danger at times. Meerschaert showed fatigue at the end of the second round, but still had good moments in the fight. Stoltzfus, in turn, dominated the second round mainly when he managed to stay on top on the ground – he almost fit a nice hand triangle in the final seconds.

4 of 9 Gerald Meerschaert tries to armbar Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images Gerald Meerschaert tries to armbar Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images

In the third round, however, Meerschaert found the space he needed in the second half of the dispute and managed to fit the rear naked choke that ended the fight, leaving his rival desolate in the octagon.

Justin Tafa Implodes Harry Hunsucker

With a devastating performance, the Australian heavyweight Justin Taffa was unaware of the American Harry Hunsucker and beat his rival with a devastating knockout in just 1m53s of the fight in the first round. Taffa made history by being the first heavyweight not to beat the weight in UFC history.

5 of 9 Justin Tafa Hits Kick That Knocked Out Harry Hunsucker at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images Justin Tafa hits the kick that knocked out Harry Hunsucker at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images

The fight had barely started and Taffa got a knockdown on Hunsucker. Even stunned, the American tried to return to the dispute trying to apply a standing American, but missed when trying to kick the Australian’s legs, who landed a punch from above, knocking him down. Afterwards, after Hunsucker got up, Taffa connected a high kick, which even being defended by the American, ended up taking him down and knocking him out.

Charles Jourdain beats Andre Ewell in striking show

Canadian featherweight Charles Jourdain had a gala performance against American Andre Ewell. With a very high level in the standup fight, Jourdain dominated Ewell mainly in the last two rounds, getting plastic blows and leaving with the unanimous decision victory of the judges (30-26, 30-27 and 29-27).

6 of 9 Charles Jourdain lands a high kick at Andre Ewell at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images Charles Jourdain lands a high kick at Andre Ewell at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images

After a very busy and disputed first round, with the two fighters showing a range of good punches in the standup fight, in addition to a lot of speed in the attack, the second round showed that they were in different levels of physical preparation. While Ewell clearly tired in the second half of the round, Jourdain kept the pace and went on to dominate the bout. The Canadian imposed himself on the standup, getting a knockdown in the final minute, ending the round attacking the American on the ground.

In the third round, Jourdain returned at the same pace, but Ewell seemed to have recovered well at the break, even hitting the Canadian with a pointer, shaking him. Even so, Jourdain managed to contain the American’s momentum and returned to dominate the dispute. In the last minute, the Canadian landed good knees in the rival’s head next to the grid, in addition to a sensational rounded kick. When called by Ewell to stand up straight, he landed a kick in the American’s chest, dropping him at the last second.

Raquel Pennington submits Macy Chiasson in a beautiful fight

With the two fighters appearing at featherweight, after Macy Chiasson replaced Julia Avila a few weeks before the fight, former bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington imposed her greatest striking category and greater experience over her rival, and managed to win by submission, with a guillotine at 3m06s of the second round.

7 of 9 Rquel Pennington submits Macy Chiasson with a guillotine at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images Rquel Pennington submits Macy Chiasson with a guillotine at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images

The first round was very disputed, with Chiasson using his greater wingspan and height to connect his blows, and Pennington showing his experience and good boxing to undermine his rival’s resistance, hitting some good clean blows, but which were well absorbed by the rival . After almost an entire round of striking, Chiasson managed to take the fight to the ground, finishing the round on top, throwing shoulder pads from top to bottom in the last seconds.

Back for the second round, Pennington once again showed superiority in the standup fight, using boxing to punish Chiasson, who was looking for high kicks to counterattack. The fight continued to be hotly contested, and Pennington had better punching accuracy. Superior in combat, she noticed a gap in her rival’s defense in the fight next to the grid and managed to fit a guillotine, forcing Chiasson to give up the fight.

Jordan Leavitt teaches floor and submits Matt Sayles

In the opening match of the event, lightweight Jordan Leavitt practically gave Matt Sayles a floor clinic before submitting him with an inverted triangle at 2:05 of the second round. Specialist on the ground, Leavitt controlled Sayles’ standup in the first round, and got to wear out trying to submit him with a hand triangle for more than half of the round.

8 of 9 Jordan Leavitt attempts a hand triangle before submitting Matt Sayles with a reverse triangle at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images Jordan Leavitt attempts a hand triangle before submitting Matt Sayles with an inverted triangle at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images

In the second round, even with Sayles looking for the fight grabbing the rail, Leavitt had the calm, when knocked down, to adjust his body to make his rival uncomfortable on the ground and fit an inverted triangle while using Sayles’ leg lock to help it to fit the blow even better. The position left Sayles no alternative but to give up the fight.

Check the results of all the fights in the event:



MAIN CARD

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis v Chris Daukaus

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

Strawweight: Amanda Lemos x Angela Hill

Bantamweight: Raphael Assunção x Ricky Simón

Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira x Mateusz Gamrot

Cub Swanson beat Darren Elkins by TKO at 2:12 in R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Gerald Meerschaert defeated Dustin Stoltzfus via submission at 2:58 of R3

Justin Tafa beat Harry Hunsucker by TKO at 1:53 of R1

Melissa Gatto beat Sijara Eubanks by TKO at 45s of R3

Charles Jourdain defeated Andre Ewell by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 and 29-27)

Raquel Pennington beat Macy Chiasson via submission at 3m07s of R2

Don’Tale Mayes beat Josh Parisian by TKO at 3m26s ​​of R3

Jordan Leavitt beat Matt Sayles via submission at 2:05 in R2

9 of 9 UFC Kattar v Chikadze. Explosive featherweight duel to open the year, live and exclusive only in Combat! — Photo: Infosport UFC Kattar vs Chikadze. Explosive featherweight duel to open the year, live and exclusive only in Combat! — Photo: Infosport