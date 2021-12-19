Unabashedly, Globo “accuses the coup” and vents fury at Faustão

With Faustão’s departure, Globo did not want to do “advertisement” for Bandeirantes’ new hire, who will even have a competitive attraction with that of his former employer.

This time, the channel made it clear that it “accused the coup”: it erased from ‘Globoplay’ for more than 30 years in editions of “Domingão do Faustão”.

The posture caught the Rio station employees by surprise because the company does not usually delete records of past programs, much less Faustão’s, which lasted for decades.

Second, the Marine Family is furious with the departure of the presenter.

In Band, Faustão will have a program from Monday to Friday, from January 17th, from 20:30 to 21:30.

