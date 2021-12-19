Understand the archaeological controversy that led to the removal of the president of IPHAN

Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra was appointed president of Iphan in May last year, after five months in which the Institute was left without a titleholder. She was an employee of the Ministry of Tourism, to which the Institute is subordinate, through the Special Secretariat for Culture. Before, Larissa occupied the direction of the Department of Productive Development of the National Secretariat for Interinstitutional Integration, subordinated to Tourism.

Since the dismissal of Kátia Bogéa by the then Secretary of Culture, Roberto Alvim, Iphan has had the vacant presidency. Architect Luciana Rocha Feres was even appointed to the position, but the ordinance was canceled the following day. Kátia Bogéa occupied the presidency of the Institute between 2016 and 2019. Since December 2019, the presidency was occupied interim by Robson Antônio de Almeida. After Luciana’s nomination, the name of the Minas Gerais architect Flávio de Paula Moura was considered for the position, but his name was never confirmed in the Official Gazette. At the time, heritage experts made reservations about the possible appointment due to lack of experience in the area.

In a post on a social network in the folder, Larissa appeared as a Ministry server for 11 years. According to information supplied by the agency, she worked on the formatting of the Revive Program in Brazil, a partnership with the Ministry of Economy of Portugal for the recovery of historical and cultural heritage and its use for tourism purposes, signed in March.

One day after Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra was nominated, the Council of Architecture and Urbanism of Brazil (CAU/BR) and the Councils of Architecture and Urbanism of the States and the Federal District (CAU/UF) issued a repudiation note “for the successive appointments of people without adequate technical qualification for positions of trust at Iphan.”

The case became more serious when, at the end of the month, Minister Celso de Mello, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), released the video of the ministerial meeting on April 22, in which President Jair Bolsonaro attacked IPHAN’s actions, which led to a popular action in the São Paulo Court asking for the annulment of the appointment of Larissa Peixoto. According to the action, there would be signs of a misuse of purpose in the change of head of Iphan.

The process filed by lawyers Flavio de Leão Bastos Pereira, Flavio Grossi and Patrícia Borba de Souza, called for an urgent injunction to suspend the appointment of Larissa Peixoto, due to the “imminent risk of irreversible damage to historical, aesthetic, artistic and , therefore, cultural, national”. In addition to the suspension, he asked that the act be annulled.

In the video, president Jair Bolsonaro said that “IPHAN for any work in Brazil, as for Luciano Hang”, citing a work by the businessman who owns Havan — of whom he is a personal friend. Construction in Rio Grande do Sul was suspended by order of the agency, which found objects of archaeological research at the site.

The appointment of Larissa Peixoto to the position was annulled after a few days in office, by popular action filed by licensed federal deputy Marcelo Calero (Cidadania-RJ), alleging that she did not meet the requirements for the position. Calero was Minister of Culture during Michel Temer’s administration.

— When they replaced Kátia Bogéa, Bolsonaro had already said that it had a more political than technical connotation, in the sense that IPHAN’s board of directors was not responding to their demands. And Larissa, very clearly, did not have the technical qualification to assume the presidency of IPHAN, an institute with very specific attributions, normally exercised by historians, archaeologists and museologists, a more restricted range of professionals — says Marcelo Calero.

Larissa has a degree in Tourism and Hospitality and was studying postgraduate studies in “Executive MBA in Strategic Marketing Management, Planning and Competitive Intelligence”. To assume the presidency of Iphan, she should have a degree in history, archaeology, museology, anthropology, arts or any other area related to the registration, conservation, enrichment and knowledge of the national historical and artistic heritage. The injunction that prevented the appointment, however, ended up being revoked and she assumed the position.

turnaround

In a new upheaval this week, Larissa was removed from the presidency of IPHAN by decision of the Federal Court, in response to a new request from the Federal Public Ministry and former Minister of Culture Marcelo Calero. And all because of a statement by Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday that unearthed the Havan case. Participating in the Forum Moderniza Brasil – Ambiente de Negócios, held at the headquarters of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), the president “ripped” the organization’s employees after an embargo on Luciano Hang’s work.

“I learned that a person I knew, Luciano Hang, was building another store, and a piece of tile appeared in the excavations. Iphan arrived and banned the work”, said Bolsonaro on Wednesday. “I called the minister of portfolio and [perguntei]: which train is this? Because I’m not smart like my ministers. What is Iphan, with ph? They explained it to me, I took notice, I ripped everyone off from Iphan. I put another guy there”, added Bolsonaro.

The statements prompted the issue, on Thursday, of a criminal report against the president in the STF, presented by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), asking that Bolsonaro be investigated for malpractice and administrative advocacy.

— When we started with the popular action, in 2020, we were not just talking about technical qualification, but we had also warned that the appointment of Larissa could represent a deviation from the purpose — observes Marcelo Calero. ‘In other words, that she could have been appointed for the simple purpose of serving the private interests of people close to Bolsonaro. But at the time, justice did not address this argument. Now it’s as if the Public Ministry were saying: “Look, you know what you raised back there? Now it’s been proven.”

The development at the center of the controversy is a Havan store in the city of Rio Grande, Rio Grande do Sul, inaugurated in July this year, and whose works began in March 2019. According to a UOL report, 20 archaeological finds were found in the land, among them are pre-colonial ceramics of two different types – one of them from Tupi-Guarani indigenous – and pieces of china made at the end of the 19th century. Also according to the report, the material is kept at Furg (Federal University of Rio Grande ).

The first archaeological remains on the land were found on July 4, 2019 by Archaeos Consultoria em Arqueologia, hired by Havan to analyze the area. The company recommended that Iphan carry out “intensive prospecting at the site and after continuing to monitor the works”, according to the project submitted to the institute. Because of this, the institute recommended blocking part of the work. This led Luciano Hang to inaugurate an “Atrasmetro” in the land, due to the delay in obtaining the property’s permit.

On his Twitter account, the businessman wrote that in 2020 he made a live broadcast on social networks to talk about the “absurdity” of Iphan having halted work on the Havan store “for more than 40 days”. According to Hang, the measure was taken because technicians from the institute found an artifact on the ground that they thought had historical value. According to the businessman, however, “it was just a piece of common pottery”.

Hang also stated that the work was not stopped any longer because he put his “mouth on the trombone”. “Bolsonaro used my example to expose something that happens to any Brazilian entrepreneur every day. The president’s speech reinforces his commitment to seeking a country that grows through free enterprise, without bureaucracy. It’s no use having public bodies that don’t let the people work,” he wrote.