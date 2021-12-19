Understand the difference between cryptocurrencies and tokens

Anyone entering the digital currency market can be confused by the myriad of terms — the main ones, “cryptocurrencies” and “tokens”.

The fact is that these two digital assets are very similar, differing only in their uses. That is, there are things you do with one and not the other.

We clarify the differences between them below.

What is a cryptocurrency?

Digital currencies, also called “cryptocurrencies”, are assets that have their own blockchain networks — responsible for encrypting the financial transactions carried out.

If you pay someone with bitcoin, for example, the receipt goes to the bitcoin blockchain. If the same person makes a transaction with ethereum [outro exemplo de criptomoeda], the receipt goes to the ethereum blockchain.

These coins were made to replace traditional money and can be traded, being used as a medium of exchange or store of value.

Cryptocurrencies are decentralized and do not depend on a financial authority, such as the Central Bank, for example. In addition to bitcoin and ethereum, there are many other cryptocurrencies — among the most famous at the moment are litecoin, ripple and binance.

what is a token

Unlike cryptocurrencies, tokens do not have a blockchain network of their own. Instead, tokens are built on an existing blockchain.

For example, within the ethereum blockchain, the ether is a native token. However, the same network also has other tokens, such as DAI, LINK, COMP, among others. In addition, tokens can have value, often representing physical assets, properties and investments, such as real estate.

Tokens are created all the time and can be programmed for various purposes.

NFTs, which have become more popular in recent months, are also a token type. With it, it is possible to “mirror” works of art or music, serving as a kind of ownership record of the digital object.

Thus, the definition is quite different from bank tokens, which are used to generate passwords.

In summary, the main difference between the two is that cryptocurrencies have their own blockchain networks and are essentially digital versions of money, while tokens are built within existing networks and represent bonds or assets. Understood?