Universidad Católica confirms return of defender Valber Huerta

Universidad Católica confirmed the return of defender Valber Huerta, who was very close to being signed by Palmeiras, but failed the club’s medical exams. The defender was even photographed wearing the Verdão shirt at the Football Academy, but had to return to Chile after a melar negotiation due to this problem.

The official note published by Católica, to announce the return of Huerta, highlighted that the player’s physical condition did not prevent him from playing regularly for the team in recent seasons, especially in 2021, with 90% of the possible minutes played. In addition, the club pointed out that the exam images were the same as their previous MRI scans.

Back in his native country, the defender will re-introduce himself to the Chilean team after his vacation ends. Although a new deal between the clubs is not ruled out, Huerta’s current condition cools the transaction and a loan, for example, is seen as difficult to happen at the moment.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras continues in the market in search of a left-handed defender, at the request of Abel Ferreira – the Chilean fit the profile before failing. Other signings should also be made, as announced by Leila Pereira. So far, Marcelo Lomba and Eduard Atuesta are Alviverde’s reinforcements for next season.

