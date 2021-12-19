Universidad Católica questions Huerta’s withdrawal

Universidad Católica, from Chile, questioned Palmeiras for withdrawing from the negotiation for defender Valber Huerta. The São Paulo club did not proceed with the hiring after the player failed medical tests, due to a possible knee problem.

In an official statement, the Chilean club informed that the result of the magnetic resonance performed by the São Paulo club is the “always appeared” in Huerta’s exams. Universidad Católica also highlighted that the possible knee problem did not prevent the defender from playing 90% of the games in the last three seasons.

“Based on the images on one of his knees, the result of an MRI carried out in Brazil, Palmeiras decided not to carry out the contract. It should be noted that these images are the ones that always appeared in Valber’s MRI scans, which did not prevent him from competing in 90 % of the matches of the last three seasons, in 90% of the minutes of the last year and being chosen by sports vehicles as the best in their position”, stated the Chilean club.

Huerta, 28, had approval from the Palmeiras technical committee and board of directors, and would come to meet the need for a left-handed defender, as detected by Abel Ferreira. The two-time champion of Libertadores now returns to the market to try to meet the coach’s request.

As soon as Universidad Católica reached a complete agreement with Palmeiras for the negotiation of Valber Huerta, the player traveled to Brazil to undergo medical exams before signing his contract.

The player returned to Chile to continue his vacation and will show up on January 3rd to face the challenges that Universidad Católica will have in the 2022 season.