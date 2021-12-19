US accuses DJI of violating human rights and includes Chinese on restricted list

In recent years, the US government has placed a number of Chinese companies on restrictive lists, including the NS-CMIC List (List of Non-SDN or Chinese Military Industrial Complex Companies or Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies List, in English) that prevents US investors from assuming financial stakes in companies listed in the category.

Last Thursday (16), DJI, the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial drones, was included in the restrictive list of investments, along with giant Megvii, developer of image recognition and deep learning software.

According to the US Treasury Department, both companies are allegedly involved in surveillance of Muslim minorities, mainly Uighurs, in Xinjiang province.

“Today’s action highlights how private companies in China’s defense technology and surveillance sectors are actively cooperating with government efforts to crack down on members of ethnic and religious minority groups,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and financial intelligence.

“The Treasury remains committed to ensuring that the US financial system and US investors are not supporting these activities,” he added.

DJI spokesman Adam Lisberg did not comment on the latest action by the US authorities (Image: Press Release/Pete Linforth/Pixabay)

Other Chinese companies sanctioned include artificial intelligence firms, supercomputer makers, providers of security software and telecommunications solutions, and developers of cloud-based surveillance systems.

DJI spokesman Adam Lisberg did not comment on the latest action by US authorities, but did comment on sanctions last year when the drone maker was added to the ‘Blacklist of Commerce Department Entities’ , accused of committing “human rights violations” and collecting sensitive data to pass on to the Chinese Communist Party, along with Huawei, who has also been on the list since 2019.

“DJI has done nothing to justify being placed on the Entity List. We have always focused on building products that save lives and benefit society.” DJI and its employees remain committed to providing our customers with the most innovative technology in the industry. We are evaluating options to ensure our customers, partners and suppliers are treated fairly.”

The ‘Department of Commerce Entities Black List’ was the result of a concern related to US national security and prohibits US-based companies from exporting technology to Chinese headquarters.

Source: scmp