Vaccinated immunity is lower against Ômicron, says WHO – News

The World Health Organization (WHO) released this Saturday (18) that preliminary data reveal that there is a reduction in immunity against Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus among those who have a complete vaccination schedule (one or two doses) or who have previously contracted Covid-19.

Although no categorical statement has been made, it does show that the strain identified by experts in South Africa can bypass a person’s immune system.

“To date, there is little evidence available, and it is not peer-reviewed, on the efficacy or effectiveness of the Ômicron vaccine,” the WHO said in an update of the information gathered on the topic.

According to the agency, the strongest evidence is about the advantage that the variant has in spreading, compared to Delta, as in countries where local transmission has been detected it is observed that cases double in a day and a half to three days.

WHO data show that Ômicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of vaccinated populations, but it is unclear whether this is due to evasion of immunity, faster transmission, or a combination of the two.

“Considering current data, it is possible that Ômicron will outperform Delta in community transmission scenarios,” the agency said. So far, the variant has been detected in 89 countries and will have the threat clearly identified when experts answer questions about the level of transmissibility and how to respond to current vaccines and previous infection in protecting against new contagion, transmission, serious disease and death.