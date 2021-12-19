Valued, owner of Rogério Ceni can receive proposals in the next transfer window

With prominence in the final straight of the Brasileirão, midfielder is probed and may receive proposals in January

São Paulo finished Brasileirão in 13th place in the table, with 48 points. The team fluctuated a lot during the competition dispute and at times was threatened by the sticking zone. However, despite turbulent times, the team managed to guarantee the permanence in Serie A and Gabriel Sara was one of the important names of the Tricolor team in this final stretch of competition.

In the 2021 season, the midfielder played 47 matches with the São Paulo shirt, swinging the net 10 times and serving his teammates in 3 occasions. With 10 goals scored, the 2021 season becomes the top scorer in Gabriel Sara’s professional career. In addition to scoring goals, the midfielder is very versatile and physically strong, which pleases European clubs a lot due to the athlete’s profile.

With the athlete’s excellent performance in the final straight of the Brasileirão, according to Globo Esporte, it is possible that up to two European clubs that probe the athlete, make a proposal for the midfielder in the next transfer window, in January. Gabriel Sara’s termination fine is close to 50 million euros (more than BRL 311 million), however São Paulo believes in a ceiling of 8 million euros (BRL 51 million) for offers.

With the end of the 2021 season, the athlete is on vacation and the team that takes care of his career should be responsible for analyzing the midfielder’s proposals. While waiting for the situation of Gabriel Sara, the squad of Tricolor is also on vacation and returns in January to dispute the Paulistão 2022. The team has its debut set for January 26 and the opponent is Guarani.