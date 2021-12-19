VIDEO: After Viih Tube, Lipe Ribeiro turns the page and is caught kissing | famous

Lipe Ribeiro showed that with him there is no filter, much less the right woman. The former participant of ‘On Vacation With Ex: Brazil’ (MTV Brasil) and ‘A Fazenda 12’ (Record), continues to win hearts and new fans wherever he goes, drawing the attention of the girls for being a man of attitude and very direct in what is proposed. Last Friday (17th) the digital influencer was at a nightclub, located in Barra da Tijuca (RJ), taking the opportunity to kiss a frequenter of the place.

The kiss with the young woman was on stage, without any shyness and with the audience in full watching the make-out live. It’s possible to see the band and the club’s customers, following the famous in action, the way everyone already knows. After kissing the anonymous girl, the two exchanged a few words and said goodbye. The considered “trash boy”, Luiz Felipe Mesquita Ribeiro, was once engaged to Yá Burihan and gained fame after participating in the third season of the reality show that involves ex-boyfriends on the pay channel.

The model and creator of virtual content stayed with Viih Tube, ex-sister of ‘Big Brother Brasil 21’ (Globo), in ‘Farofa da Gkay’ and won the spotlight. In several live broadcasts, recorded by distinguished guests at the event, the couple appeared kissing, giving hints of a possible romance. During the three days of celebration in Fortaleza (CE), the kiss had no end for both.

Yá Burihan wasn’t the only one that Lipe Ribeiro stayed in the ‘On Vacation With Ex: Brazil‘, Marcelle Casagrande also got involved with it. Another label that won was the “macho scrotum”, however, everything changed when he accepted to participate in the rural reality of Record. The artist managed to change the image in the attraction, until then led by Marcos Mion, becoming a finalist and taking fourth place with only 4.87% of the popular vote.

The climate took place after the confinement in the interior of São Paulo. When Lipe Ribeiro left the program, where he asked Yá Burihan for an engagement, he discovered that he was betrayed. Disappointed with the beauty, they chose to end the relationship and the ex-fiancé unburdened: “No, he didn’t cheat on me. I was the one who messed up with him! Yes, we are no longer together. Please respect the moment we are going through.”

In an interview with Fabíola Gadelha on ‘Link Podcast’, she revealed a very different sexual experience: “Dude, I already had sex to seven. It’s crazy, right?”. About her friend and funk girl Anitta, Lipe Ribeiro, who already stayed with the artist, she only raved about it: “She’s an amazing person. I still have contact today, he is a wonderful person. I already told her, she was the turning point in my life. Not in anything about work, about people”.

“It went on for a while, well off like this. It continued for a long time, that she stayed in Rio, then we traveled together, we went abroad together too, but she went to live in Miami and is still there today. There, never again. We talk to each other sometimes, there’s a lot of affection. She is a love person, she talking about work is a person who inspires you. She has added a lot to my life. She is very wonderful”, finished Lipe Ribeiro on Anitta.