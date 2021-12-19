Vladimir Brichta talks about acting in a soap opera with his daughter: ‘Tremendous joy’ – 12/19/2021

Vladimir Brichta was all praise for his daughter, Agnes Britcha, 24 years old, during her participation in “Altas Horas”. The actor talked about acting with the young woman, who made her acting debut alongside her father in the soap opera “The More Life, the Better”.

“It’s a joy. When I heard that my daughter was going to do the soap opera, because they invited her to audition, and suddenly she’s there, it’s a tremendous joy!”, Brichta cheered. “Very beautiful to see how she started the soap opera, with very little experience, and to see when it ends. As it grew over time, I’m very proud!”, completed.

Adriana Esteves’ husband said that the chips for working with his daughter “fall daily”, but with the soap opera on the air, “it gradually drops.”

“She is very dedicated to her work, committed. And that’s what I can demand of her. The talent is hers, people will judge. But what I can say is that the commitment to the craft is beautiful”, praised the doting father .

When professional doubts arise, Brichta assumed that he often asks Agnes to speak directly to her mother. “Sometimes she comes to ask me a few things. [Eu digo] you don’t want to ask your mother, do you? She knows better than me,” he relaxed.

The actor took advantage of Tierry’s participation in the program to declare himself a fan and sing an excerpt from one of the artist’s hits.

“I came here daring to sing ‘Cracudo’, the first Tierry song I heard. It’s pretty ridiculous what I do because it’s like an intimate version,” joked Vladimir Brichta as he picked up a guitar and made an acoustic version of the music.