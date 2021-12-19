Vladimir Brichta talks about the experience of acting alongside his daughter: ‘Tremendous joy’ | High hours

“It’s a joy. When I heard that my daughter was going to do the soap opera, because they invited her to audition, and suddenly she was there, it’s a tremendous joy!”
Vladimir Brichta and Agnes in action in ‘The More Life, the Better’ — Photo: Globo
Vladimir Brichta and Renato Teixeira talk about their children
“Being able to work with her son, the chips fall daily. With the soap in the air, it drops differently, it drops gradually. It’s very beautiful to see how she started the soap, with very little experience, and to see when it ends. How it grew over time, I’m very proud!” he said.
“She is very dedicated to her work, committed. And that’s what I can demand of her. The talent is hers, people will judge. But what I can say is that the commitment to the craft is beautiful”.
The actor also said that they exchange figures from time to time about the profession, but he admits to resorting to the help of his wife, who is also an actress, Adriana Esteves.
“Sometimes she [filha] come ask me a few things. [Eu digo] You don’t want to ask your mother, do you? She knows better than me!”, he says, amused.
Vladimir Brichta and Adriana Esteves are in the cast of ‘Segundo Sol’G — Photo: Gshow
Laughter with Tierry and morale with Adriana Esteves
On the show, Vladimir also revealed that he is a Tierry fan. He said he heard a hit by the singer once when he was cleaning his house and then went looking for other hits by him.
“I loved it, I thought it was a lot of fun. I recognized the humor. Then later, I heard ‘Right on the Fly’, I sang to Adriana. I gained the highest morale here at home.”
He also took the opportunity and gave a ‘straw’ to the fans:
Vladimir Brichta sings music by Tierry