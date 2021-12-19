Vojvoda endorses and Fortaleza negotiates Santos’ defender loan for Leão next season

At the end of the Brasileirão, Fortaleza won fourth place, an unprecedented feat for a northeastern team in the championship played in straight points. With this feat, Leão will compete in the Copa Libertadores from the group stage onwards and, therefore, will seek to strengthen its squad. Recently, the team agreed to hire defenders Landázuri and Brayan Ceballos and is close to another one, Wagner Leonardo.

The 22-year-old has a contract with Santos until 2024 and the clubs are negotiating the loan of the athlete for a year to Leão. The conversations are well under way, with only the defender’s signature missing. According to the GE, everything should be resolved by this Monday (20). In all, Wagner played in 39 matches in 2021, adding up the numbers at Náutico and Santos.

Also known as Palha, the defender was formed in the basic categories of Peixe and debuted among the professionals in 2020. For many times, due to competition with names like Lucas Veríssimo and Luan Peres, he was placed to act on the left flank. With little space after Cuca’s departure, he was loaned to Náutico, where he played in Série B and Campeonato Pernambucano.

Alongside Camutanga, they formed the duo that helped Náutico to win the state championship over their great rival Sport and to be the great sensation of Série B in the first rounds, where the Pernambuco team was the leader. With the prominence of Wagner and the loss of some players in defense, Santos asked the player to return to his squad, which helped to culminate Timbu’s fall in Serie B.

Back at Santos, he played 23 more games, 16 being in Brasileirão. In most of the matches, he started and was marked by the goal he scored against Grêmio in the direct confrontation in the fight against relegation. Fortaleza is still trying to buy Marcelo Benevenuto for next season. In addition to Libertadores, the team will compete in the state, the Copa do Nordeste, the Copa do Brasil and the Série A do Brasileirão.