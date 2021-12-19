Volkswagen changes control of the automaker in Brazil – 12/18/2021 – Market

Volkswagen announced the change of command of the company in Brazil. Ciro Possobom will take over from Argentina’s Pablo Di Si.

Graduated in business administration from the Federal University of Paraná, Podemosbom has an MBA in finance from IBMEC. In his professional trajectory, he has a 21-year history of working in the financial area of ​​the Renault-Nissan Alliance, where he held various positions in countries such as Japan, France and Brazil.

He becomes Chief Operating Officer, accumulating the current role of Vice President of Finance and IT Strategies for Volkswagen South America region.

With his solid background in finance, he will ensure that our recent achievements are sustainable,” said Ralf Brandstätter, President of Volkswagen.

Di Si leaves the position of president and executive director of Volkswagen operations in Latin America. He will move on to the presidency of the company’s board in the region.

The automaker says it has led a transformation in the company’s business in the region with “the expected return of positive results in fiscal year 2021.” In the last four years, Novo Polo, Virtus, T‑Cross, Nivus and Taos, among other vehicles, were launched.

The executive had recently announced investments of R$ 7 billion in the Latin America region over the next five years to reinforce the automaker’s position in sustainable mobility.

