Volvo offends Audi, lies to the market and despises ethanol

This week, Volvo broke two basic rules for harmonious coexistence with the sector and the market during a press conference to announce its investments in electrification in Brazil.

First, he mentioned by name Audi, which had announced two investments in the country the day before. The first, for R$ 20 million, in a network of fast-charging electric stations. The second – and most important – is its decision to re-produce two models (Q3 and Q3 Sportback) at its factory in São José dos Pinhais (PR) in 2022.

Volvo, the following day, also announced two news:

Invests (R$ 10 million, half of Audi) in a network of electrostations; Concerned about being ecologically correct, it stopped importing the XC40, its sales leader hybrid (almost 4,000 units in our market this year), to exclusively market its electric version as of 2022.

The director of the Swedish brand’s Brazilian subsidiary gloated about Audi, which – according to him – would be “announcing the past” (returning to producing gasoline cars), while Volvo “announces the future” (importing the electric).

There was no need for such unethical or such inelegantity. First, while the German brand announces the resumption of production in Brazil, with the generation of direct and indirect jobs and contributing to the country’s development, the Swedish brand simply confirmed that it will no longer import the hybrid XC40, only the electric one .

Worse still: Volvo is not giving up its main income in Brazil to be ecologically correct and contribute to atmospheric cleanliness. It will simply no longer be able to sell the XC40 hybrid, its sales leader in the country, as it does not fit under the new legislation (Proconve L7), effective from January 2022.

This new phase of the environmental control program (L7) is more in line with the requirements of US legislation, which also includes evaporative emissions, in addition to those emitted by exhaust.

So, the XC40 is sold in all its versions in Europe, but only with a gasoline or electric engine in the USA, as the hybrid is not approved for the North American market. Nor would it be for ours.

Volvo announces a lie

The brand’s headquarters in Sweden could adapt the XC40 hybrid to the Proconve L7, as the biggest problem with the new requirements is not exhaust emissions, but evaporative emissions from the fuel tank. However, the Swedes consider this investment to be unreasonable, as the sales volume in Brazil does not justify it.

Here, therefore, is the real reason for interrupting sales of the hybrid version of the XC40 in the Brazilian market. And not, as the director lied, to be in line with the brand’s environmental policy.

And he also despised the potential of ethanol: during the same interview, a journalist asked why Volvo did not implement, like Audi or BMW, a factory in Brazil.

He replied that it would not be worth investing to supply the regional market, but only if it were also viable to export the products manufactured here.

The journalist replied, saying that Volkswagen and Nissan are investing in a new technology that could run electric cars worldwide using ethanol. Taking the hydrogen out of it for a fuel cell.

The Volvo director replied that, even with the investments made by other brands, ethanol is still just a regional solution and that, until it is exported and adopted by other countries, the Swedish company does not believe in it as a mobility solution in other countries. countries.

And nothing else was said, let alone commented…