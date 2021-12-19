Want to lose weight faster? Check out some habits that can help

Many people who dream of losing weight have certainly had many diets, fasts, juices and teas that help to lose weight. However, all this effort is not always enough.

To enhance weight loss, but in a healthy and lasting way, get to know a simple list of 6 habits that can help you achieve the desired weight.

1 – Do not repeat the same food twice a day

When you do not repeat the same food, the chance of ingesting more nutrients in your body is greater. So, be careful with the variety of fruits, vegetables, vegetables, grains and lean meats.

2- Vegetables are essential

Speaking of vegetables, the nutrients found in these foods have good amounts of fiber and antioxidant components, being essential in weight loss.

3- Sleep well and rest

Sleeping well is good in all aspects of life. For sleep to help you lose weight it is recommended that you sleep from 8h to 8:30h per night.

4 – Drink at least 2 liters of water a day

Specialists say that we need to drink at least a liter of water for every 23 kg that are weighed. For example, if you weigh about 69kg you should drink at least 3 liters of water a day for the water to help you lose weight.

5 – Exercise

Exercising not only helps with weight loss, but also improves your fitness and health. Practicing physical activity is essential, but what is recommended by specialists is that these exercises are carried out accompanied by professionals to avoid injuries.

6 – Eat less carbohydrates

For those who want to lose weight, pasta, cookies and candy are great enemies. Cut down on carbs and eat more healthy things like fruit.