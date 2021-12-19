Warner Bros. is testing two versions of the new movie

While Spider-Man may occupy the comic book spotlight for now, many viewers are eagerly awaiting Matt Reeves’ next film, Batman.

Robert Pattinson will be the next actor to wear the cape and hood, with the film capturing the Dark Knight in his early days as the hero.

With just three months to go before launch, several sources are reporting that Warner Bros. is testing two versions of Batman, with one featuring an as-yet-undisclosed lead.

Needless to say, this needs to be tackled with a big, big grain of salt. Testing cuts with studios is nothing new, nor is it something to worry about. Several beloved movies, from Jaws to Toy Story, have been deeply edited and reworked after testing sessions with studios.

However, with Batman, it seems that the main difference seems to be the inclusion of a certain actor. Whoever this actor is, and whatever character he/she is playing, the mystery remains in the air.

Most minds would consider this character a villain, although Batman certainly won’t miss it with the appearances of Riddler (Paul Dano), Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and Penguin (Colin Farrell).

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, there is no evidence to support ​​Keoghan as the Joker, although the internet has run rampant with these rumors. All that is known now is that he is playing Gotham City Police Department officer Stanley Merkel.

The movies have certainly taken some liberties in the past, though there is no evidence from DC Comics that Merkel has become the Joker, or any other Batman villain.

Batman will also star Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson. Reeves also wrote the film alongside Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick, The Town). The feature hits theaters in March 2022.