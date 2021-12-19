watch the Spider-Man movie

Rio de Janeiro – At age 12, Sophia Vitória, a teenager who loves superheroes, had to worry about one last request for life. With terminal cancer, the young woman fulfilled a wish: to watch the premiere of her favorite Marvel character, Spider-Man.

The girl’s request was granted this Thursday (16/12), in a session open exclusively for her at Kinoplex movie theaters. Sophia’s family and friends were able to accompany this moment of happiness.

“She spent five months in hospital, worried because she wouldn’t be able to watch the movie. With the hospitalization, we would not know if we could go. We couldn’t get a ticket to a room with the structure she needs. It was the hospital’s medical team that started a mobilization for her to be here in time to fulfill this wish”, her mother, 36-year-old Kellen do Rosário, told Extra.

Sophia_Vitoria_2 Sophia and her father, Luiz Fernando, in cinemareproduction Sophia_Vitoria Sophia and her mother, Kellenreproduction 0

During the session, Sophia, who sat in the front row, did not take her eyes off the screen and took it upon herself to tell her father, Luiz Fernando, all the moments he was missing. Her story was told to serve as a warning about the disease. The teenager is treated by the Pediatric Hospital of UFRJ (IPPMG).

”It was very gratifying for us at Kinoplex to be able to fulfill such a special and genuine request. Sony was a super partner, immediately authorizing the showing of the film. Cinema has these things, it’s magical. What was left for us was a feeling of gratitude for being able to take this little piece of joy to Sophia and her family”, told Patricia Cotta, Kinoplex’s national marketing manager, to metropolises.

Diagnosis

In July of this year, Sophia’s family discovered a serious spinal cord aplasia in the girl. According to the mother, the initial symptoms that turned on the warning signal were: headache, weakness, tachycardia and heavy menstrual flow.

She was then diagnosed and admitted to the Institute of Child Care and Pediatrics Martagão Gesteira (IPPMG), at UFRJ, in Ilha do Fundão. The only treatment for the girl would be a bone marrow transplant, which had a match found in one of her sisters and surgery was scheduled.

However, later, an intramandibular tumor was identified, close to the carotid artery, an artery that carries blood and oxygen to the brain, and the surgery had to be postponed.

“From this moment on, she started to get weaker. Transfusions started to be more recurrent, antibiotics increased a lot. There were a lot of surgical procedures,” Kellen recalled.

In November, a new detection: Sophia was diagnosed with mucormycosis, a highly invasive opportunistic fungal infection also known as “black fungus”. Since then, she has been admitted to the ICU and intubated. Doctors were unable to contain the spread of the disease and decided, together with the family, that it would be better for the girl to be taken home under palliative care.

Sophia_Vitoria_4 Sophia_Vitoria_3 Sophia at the UFRJ Pediatric Hospital Sophia_Vitoria_5 0

“Medicine said that it has done everything it could, there are no more resources. Her condition, according to the doctors, is at the end of her life. We are evangelicals. I believe we all have a time of life here, God has the best for her life. Now, yes or no, who decides is God. He is the owner of her life and can give the cure even if the medicine has exhausted all resources. We believe the miracle can happen. Sophia is a smart, special, intelligent and endearing girl. At the moment, she needs the support of an oxygen cylinder because her saturation has remained very low”, assured Kellen.

“I have great faith and I appreciate all the prayer chain that has been done for my life, from people I don’t know who have been praying for my life. I trust in God, I am aware of everything that can happen from now on”, declared Sophia.