What are Globo’s most successful soap operas?

Soap operas have been a national passion since they began to be shown on Brazilian television screens 70 years ago. Over the decades, many titles have been imprinted on viewers’ memories and hit record attendance. Below, recall the most successful soap operas on Globo.

It is worth remembering that when some of the serials were shown, the method of counting the audience was different. The DCI listed some of the biggest hits, among old and current soap operas, which caused great national commotion in Brazil and conquered good audience numbers. The titles listed are in chronological order.

Old soap operas – Irmãos Coragem (1970) – Globo’s most successful soap operas

Shown in 1970, Irmãos Coragem was one of the greatest phenomena in Brazil. According to Notícias da TV, the serial written by Janete Clair surpassed 85% of the audience – at the time, the audience was measured by percentage. In the book Before Me Forget, director Daniel Filho said that the plot’s ibope surpassed it until the final of the 1970 World Cup, in which Brazil was three-time champion.

Roque Santeiro (1985)

Roque (José Wilker), Widow Porcina (Regina Duarte) and Sinhozinho Malta (Lima Duarte) conquered Brazil in the 1980s. Throughout history, Roque Santeiro reached 100% of the audience, as reported by José Bonifácio de Oliveira, Globo’s general director, in the book O Livro do Boni.

Tieta (1989) – Globo’s most successful soap operas

Betty Faria secured an average of 65 points with her portrayal of protagonist Tieta, in the serial written by Aguinaldo Silva. The work is an adaptation of the novel Tieta do Agreste, by Jorge Amado.

The Savior of the Fatherland (1989)

Recently re-run on Viva, O Salvador da Pátria stopped the country with the mystery of the identity of the murderer of Juca Pirama. At the time, the telenovela ended with 62 rating points.

Novels aired after 2000 – Celebrity (2003)

The public was anxious to finally have the answer to the mystery: who killed Lineu (Hugo Carvana)? The telenovela had chapters that beat 57 rating points, another historic mark for the time.

Lady of Fate (2004) – Globo’s most successful soap operas

Renata Sorrah stole all the attention when she played the villain Narazé Tedesco in Senhora do Destino (2004). The telenovela closed with a surprising mark of 50 points on average, one of the biggest hits of the 2000s.

America (2005)

America went through several crises during its exhibition. After seeing the ratings plummet, the plot turned around and reached the peak mark of 71 points in the last chapter’s airing. On average, it closed with 49.2.

Fine Print (2011)

Fina Estampa, which recently won a special edition on Globo, was also a success in its original exhibition. There were 39.2 points of average for the story of Pereirão (Lilia Cabral).

Avenida Brasil (2012)

To close the list with a ‘recent’ success, Avenida Brasil was a real success with repercussions. João Emanuel Carneiro’s serials consolidated Carminha (Adriana Esteves) as one of the most remembered villains by the public and scored 39 points on average.

