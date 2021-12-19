What are the rights of ITA airline consumers? – Prism

The decision of the Itapemirim airline to suspend its activities this Friday (17) it took consumers by surprise and hurt those who had scheduled holiday trips with the company.

Due to the company’s stoppage, Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) interrupted, as a safety measure, the Air Operator Certificate (COA). With that, the company is prohibited from making flights.

ITA passengers protest at Guarulhos airport; see video

The executive director of Procon/SP, Fernando Capez, released a note in which he informs what the rights of consumers are.

According to him, the company has the obligation to reimburse consumers, relocate passengers to other airlines or provide another means of transport, even land, to locations accessible by this modality, in addition to the obligation to pay food and accommodation expenses while not fulfills its obligations. Passengers also have the right to sue the company for moral and material damages.

See consumer rights breakdown

The company has an obligation to reimburse passengers. In this case, law nº 14.034/20 gives them a period of up to 12 months, with values ​​corrected by the INPC, since the flight cancellation occurred before December 31, 2021.

The company must accommodate passengers on another airline or provide another means of transportation, such as ground transportation for shorter distances. In the meantime, it needs to provide accommodation and food for consumers.

Consumers harmed by the company can also go to court to ask for compensation for moral and material damages due to disrespect and serious violation of consumer rights by the company Itapemirim, informs the director of Procon-SP.

Capez said that next Monday (20) the Procon “will notify the company and must apply a heavy fine”.

The company ITA, of the Itapemirim group, informed through social networks this Friday (17) that it has ‘temporarily’ suspended its operations.

In the statement, the company says it “regrets the inconvenience caused” and states that “it will continue to provide all assistance to impacted passengers, as provided for by Anac’s resolution, and will devote maximum effort to, soon, resume its flights.”

The company provided only one email for passengers with a trip scheduled for the next few days to contact: [email protected]

Anac recommended that ITA passengers with flights scheduled as of this Saturday (18/12) do not go to airports before contacting the airline.

Anac advises that passengers use the platform Consumer.gov.br.

⚠️ Attention, passengers who have an ITA air ticket: do not appear at airports before contacting the airline.

Get in touch by e-mail [email protected] for a re-accommodation or refund procedure. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Z52lLNy4lY pic.twitter.com/HnvA9ge9WQ — ANAC (@official_Anac) December 18, 2021

_______________________________________

Still have any questions? Submit your questions to the column “What do I do, Sophia?” by email [email protected].