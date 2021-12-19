What is known about Diego Souza’s future? See clubs interested in striker

Credit: Lucas Ubel/Grêmio

Striker Diego Souza has been free on the market since leaving Grêmio. Despite the club’s relegation to Series B of the Brazilian Championship, the 36-year-old player is desired by some teams like São Paulo, Sport and Vasco.

THE fans.com found that the business is far from easy due to the high salary. At Grêmio, for example, Diego Souza earned R$ 500 thousand per month. In addition, the agreement provided for the payment of bonuses for goals achieved during the commitment.

Also according to the report, interested parties sought information about Diego Souza’s plans. The directors of São Paulo, Sport and Vasco know that the values ​​of a possible return are incompatible with the current economic situation of the clubs.

The weight of financial conditions is great, but it is a factor that generates pessimism among the parties involved in the transaction. In all scenarios, the clubs can’t even get close to half of his earnings at Grêmio.

Understand the situation of clubs interested in Diego Souza

São Paulo

Tricolor Paulista plans to hire Diego Souza. He is one of coach Rogério Ceni’s requests for 2022. However, the club is trying to get rid of center forward Pablo to get a financial “breath”. With a possible departure from the center forward, São Paulo would have a large space on its payroll for hiring the former Grêmio player.

sport

The red-black board is looking for investors willing to help the club hire Diego Souza. Sport wants his return to be the team’s reference in the 2022 Brazilian Championship Series. In addition, there is an emotional component that can facilitate the negotiation. After all, the attacker never hid his desire to retire defending the Lion.

Vasco

After losing Germán Cano, Vasco is looking for a center forward to be the team’s star next season. And, for that reason, he is aiming to hire Diego Souza. The club has advanced conversations with the player’s fatigue. However, the parties are far from an agreement. After all, the athlete would have asked for a salary greater than that of Nenê, who receives R$300 thousand.

READ MORE:

Former Botafogo, Cruzeiro and Palmeiras, Rafael Marques is offered by a businessman, but Vasco shows little interest; know more

Vasco intends to pay a million dollar debt to Germán Cano; understand the case

Léo is offered to Vasco, who evaluates former Cruzeiro defender; understand the situation

Contract time, salary, bonuses and more: find out what Germán Cano asked to settle with Fortaleza

Palmeiras signals the departure of another player from the squad for 2022

Ronaldo probes Andrés Sanchez, former president of Corinthians, to be CEO of Cruzeiro

Ball market: Cruzeiro fights with Vasco to repatriate forward from Santos

São Paulo offers Pablo to Internacional in exchange for Patrick