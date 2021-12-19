what will happen in A Place in the Sun?

Anyone watching the 9:00 soap opera saw that Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) and her daughter went through tense moments. Cecília became pregnant after being abused and needed surgery in a hurry. But what will happen to the character next in the serial?

Pregnant Cecilia in A Place in the Sun

As the pregnancy of Fernanda Marques’ character was tubal, also known as ectopic pregnancy, the pregnancy had to be interrupted. In these situations, the fetus starts to grow outside the uterus and as there is no way to transfer the fetus to the uterus, the woman suffers pain, bleeding and a serious risk of dying, so a surgery is performed in which the fetus is removed of the pregnant woman’s body. Thus, Cecilia became pregnant in Um Lugar ao Sol, but will not have a baby.

Rebeca’s daughter will survive the surgery, but she will still need to deal emotionally with everything she went through. Besides, after the pregnant Cecília’s plot in Um Lugar ao Sol, the girl will arouse Breno’s (Marco Ricca) interest even more. The man will undergo couple therapy with his wife, Ilana (Mariana Lima), and during one of the sessions with Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga) he will reveal that he is interested in another woman.

How did it all happen?

After she found out about Receive’s involvement with Felipe (Gabriel Leone), Cecília got drunk at a school party. The girl said no to the advances of a colleague, but ended up being taken to a car, where she was sexually abused.

The abuse resulted in Cecilia being pregnant in Um Lugar ao Sol, but the pregnancy did not go forward because she was tubal. In an interview with Extra, this Thursday (16), about the recent events with Cecília in the soap opera, the actress Fernanda Marques commented how many women take to notice abuse and feel guilty about what happened.

The actress even revealed that she went through a similar situation when she was 19 years old: “I was attending drama school and went to a get-together at the house of an older friend. I drank and the guy started to weigh the bar a lot. I said no, but it happened. And I kept meeting this guy on the course, I hated him. But I was not aware that I had been abused. Later, in analysis, I realized this. It was a trauma. We have to pay attention to our bodies. This type of violence is absurd. You’re drunk, vulnerable, it’s rape. This cannot happen at all.”

