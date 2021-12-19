WhatsApp launches function to avoid embarrassment

THE Whatsapp will release some updates from safety and privacy before the end of the year. The goal is to prevent users from feeling embarrassed after regretting certain forwarded messages.

Read more: WhatsApp launches function that promises to cause discord in groups

The first of them will be the function that enables listen to a voice message before sending it to the contact. If errors are identified, the user can re-record what was said. Second to Meta, the feature will soon reach all users of the platform.

The second novelty is temporary messages, already available in the app. The feature was announced by Mark Zuckerberg himself in a Facebook post. According to him, “not all messages need to last forever.”

In practice, this means that the user will be able to schedule the automatic deletion of messages sent in the application, establishing deadlines of 24 hours, seven days and 90 days (three months). That is, temporary messages will disappear from chats according to the duration of the chosen pattern.

This can help those who regretted a conversation they had with a contact or simply contribute to freeing up more space used by WhatsApp.

Hide status function in WhatsApp

On the issue of security, the messenger, which has around 2 billion users worldwide, is close to launching a new function related to visible status, referring to the last access.

As predicted by the WABetaInfo portal, users will soon be able to officially hide their connection status (so far, tricks are used to ensure this same effect) from people who were never saved in their contacts or with whom they never chatted.

“We are excited to release this update that improves the privacy and security of our users, making it harder for people you don’t know or have not talked to to see your last connection or WhatsApp status. This won’t change anything between you and your friends, family or companies you know and are already in touch with,” said a WhatsApp spokesperson.

Despite the announcement, release dates for the functionality were not disclosed.