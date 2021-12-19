When attacking IPHAN in 2019, Hang said that servers destroy Brazil

In a series of videos released on social networks in mid-2019, businessman Luciano Hang, from the Havan store chain, attacked Iphan (National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute) and accused public servants of “working too little” and “destroying Brazil”. The videos were released after the construction work of a Havan store in the city of Rio Grande (RS) was suspended after the location of 20 fragments of indigenous ceramics and 19th century china, according to the UOL revealed this Saturday (18).

Last Wednesday (15), during a speech to businessmen at Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), President Jair Bolsonaro said that he “ripped” [cortou] Iphan employees for pointing out the problems in Hang’s work.

Four videos with Hang’s complaints were downloaded from the internet by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and are part of a civil inquiry opened by the agency in Rio Grande do Sul after a citizen contacted the MPF to ask for action on the work that was taking place in a place “of high archaeological potential”.

Five months after the work stopped, in December 2019, the president of Iphan, Kátia Bogéa, was removed from her post. At the ministerial meeting on April 22, 2020, Bolsonaro had already linked Bogéa’s departure to Hang’s work. In May 2020, Kátia Bogéa confirmed that she was replaced after pressure from Hang.

Soon after Hang’s complaints, construction resumed with authorization from Iphan. The store in Rio Grande opened last July.

In one of the videos recorded at the time of the strike, during an interview at the airport in Hang city, he blamed public servants for allegedly “destroying” the country.

“So I came here [Rio Grande] to really see what’s going on. We are in a hurry. Unfortunately, people who work in government are in no hurry with the citizen. We, from the private sector, always aim to serve our clients well. Who is the government’s customer? It’s us. They earn money from our taxes, from the private sector, from the citizen. Now, they’re in no hurry. If you need to take another 15 days, another 30 days, another month, you are employed [sic], earning a lot, work little, retire early and destroy Brazil. That’s it… the Brazilian reality has to speak the truth, put its finger on the wound, otherwise this country will never find the path to development,” said Hang.

In another video, Hang said that the next day he would be in Rio Grande to find out about the work stoppage. He attacked IPHAN’s public servants, saying that they are left with “legs stretched out” with “money in their pockets” and “beach”.

“Tomorrow I’ll be there in the city of Rio Grande. Do you know why you’re standing there? Because they found the fragments of a bowl that might suddenly be an Indian. Stop the work. How long? I don’t know, it’s been standing there. I wanted to inaugurate this work in Rio Grande at the end of this year. I’ve already bought the work, land, tomorrow I’ll be there. Then Iphan’s people sat there, stretched their legs up [estica a perna], ‘let’s go to the beach, relax’, the end of the month, money in your pocket, and you’re unemployed. You need money, you need education, health, security. This country is turned upside down.”

In a third video, Hang presented photographs of the pieces of pottery found on the site of his work. He said that “it could even be an Indian”, but he joked, citing a ceramics store in Santa Catarina.

“I’m here in Rio Grande, in the extreme south of Rio Grande do Sul. Here is a plot of 30,000 square meters that we bought to build another Havan megastore and we want to open it by November. But 15 days ago [sic], Iphan, the Institute of Historical Heritage, came here and found fragments like this in the work. look at the fragments [mostra fotos] found in the work. I don’t know if it’s Portuguese, if it’s from the [empresa] Oxford from Santa Catarina or suddenly someone who used to live here. Even suddenly it could be an Indian. It might even be. Now, stopping a work, employees standing here and we didn’t know when we’re going to start, it’s absurd!”

According to Hang, “the bureaucracy sitting again [sic] on top of the citizen, sitting on top of job creation. Those who are unemployed are in a hurry to get a job and now only God knows when they will release the work. This Brazil is hopeless, let’s change. Let’s get jobs for Brazilians. Anyone who is unemployed is in a hurry. We are going to change Brazil and you can help, end the bureaucracy”.

Association president says servers do ‘the opposite of destruction’

In another video, Hang said that “it’s the bureaucracy that gets in the way of our country. It’s not a lack of entrepreneurs, it’s the government’s lack of will.” Along with two men, one of whom identified himself as a businessman, Hang said that “Rio Grande do Sul is a victim” of what he called “rigging”.

“Rio Grande do Sul is a victim today. It is a state with financial problems, because it is a victim of the apparatus that took place in the state. And you here were one of the most harmed in Brazil. Civil service has spread in a way within the Brazilian state , especially in Rio Grande do Sul, it’s like a rubber foot, they’ve already become a rubber foot. It gets inside and can even get into a plastic pipe. Here it is, everything you need to ask someone for permission. Look at the beautiful terrain , we’re standing here, arguing… And how much more now?”

At the column’s request, the president of Anesp (National Association of Specialists in Public Policies and Governmental Management), Pedro Pontual, watched Hang’s videos and said that, “just as the citizen complies with the law when paying his taxes, the public servant it is also required to follow the legislation”.

“In Brazil, as in countless other societies around the world, there is a public policy that values ​​historical heritage. It is the duty of public servants to comply with this legislation. Iphan’s mission in this case is the preservation of national heritage, just the opposite But it would be important to know if Iphan has an adequate budget and enough servers to meet demand.”

Hang said he ‘put his mouth on the trombone’

In a note released in August 2019 and later updated in September, Iphan explained that technically it did not stop the work by Luciano Hang, but rather that it was suspended by the company responsible for the construction. The company had committed to IPHAN to follow a 2015 normative instruction that provided for the immediate stoppage of the works in the event of the location of objects of archaeological interest, and that is what happened.

On Thursday (16), Luciano Hang released a note on his social networks in which he stated that the objects found “were not historical artifacts”.

“I have never asked President Bolsonaro or any other politician for any personal favors. One of my main struggles is the end of bureaucracies and stupid laws that discourage those who want to invest and generate employment in Brazil. If it is difficult for me, imagine for small entrepreneurs .”

On the social network Twitter, Hang claimed that the issue of his store was “old and rehashed news” and that he protested against the stoppage of the work in 2019. [parada] because I put my mouth on the trombone, as I always do with this nonsense. We have 168 stores, they have no idea of ​​the nonsense I’ve witnessed. Laws without fuss, everything needs a stamp, a permit, a license… a real ordeal”.