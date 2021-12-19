Which one to choose? – Everything in Technology

The year 2021 is coming to an end and you’re still torn between choosing a Galaxy S20 FE or an Edge 20 Pro? If this is your case, check out a brief comparison between the two models below and make your conscious choice!

Construction & Design

The Galaxy S20 FE features plastic-finished rear construction and aluminum sides, but includes IP68 water and dust protection. There’s also a screen with almost no borders that delivers a design that’s appealing to the eye. The Edge 20 Pro, on the other hand, features premium construction with a frosted glass back, aluminum sides and no-edge display.

Result: Galaxy S20 FE takes the top in construction for being water resistant, while the Edge 20 Pro wins with better design.

Battery & Performance

Battery is a very controversial issue when choosing a new smartphone. In this regard, both models include 4,500 mAh batteries. In practice, Edge 20 Pro managed to get between 7 and 9 hours of screen on just one charge, while its competitor did not exceed 8 hours. In addition, the Edge 20 Pro comes in the box with a faster 30W charger versus the 15W of the S20 FE.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S20 FE works with a Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor up to 2.8 GHz. The Edge 20 pro includes a Snapdragon 870 octa-core chipset up to 3.2 GHz. At this point, the Motorola device wins by bring a more modern and more powerful processor. In addition, it comes out ahead with its 12GB of RAM against the 8GB of the Samsung device.

Result: The Motorola Edge leads the way in battery life and delivers better performance and great multitasking.

System & Screen

In system, the two smartphones are quite different. While Motorola delivers an almost pure system with few modifications, Samsung customizes it with the One UI 3.1. However, Ssmsung has been offering system updates for more years than its competitor.

In practice, the Galaxy S20 FE offers features such as Samsung Pass, Secure Folder and the possibility of duplicating apps without having to download anything. Both include a desktop mode (turns your phone into a PC), but Motorola’s device only supports wireless mode on Smart TVs with Chromecast.

Speaking of display, the Galaxy S20 FE houses a 6.5″ Super AMOLED display, support for HDR10 and 120 Hz refresh rate. Edge 20 Pro stands out with its 67-inch Full HD+ OLED display with HDR10+ and rate support 144 Hz refresh rate.

Result: The Samsung smartphone takes better care of the system, while the Motorola device comes out ahead with its more fluid and larger display.

Connectivity & Cameras

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy S20 FE supports 4G mobile network, brings 256GB storage and a microSD slot for memory expansion. Meanwhile, the Edge 20 Pro brings support for next-generation 5G networks, but doesn’t include a slot to expand the 256GB internal memory. Another difference is that only the Samsung smartphone brings stereo audio, which improves the user experience when the headset is disconnected.

In the camera department, both have three sensors on the back. The Edge 20 Pro includes a 108MP main sensor (no optical image stabilization), 16MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto camera with 5X true zoom. In addition, it supports 4K video recording at 60 FPS.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 FE features a 12MP main sensor with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3X zoom. It also supports 8K video recording at 30 FPS. Also, both bring 32MP cameras on the front, but only Samsung’s device shoots in 4K at 60 FPS with this sensor.

In practical tests, photos taken in brightly lit environments deliver excellent quality in both cases. However, the presence of OIS (optical stabilization) on the Galaxy S20 FE delivers higher quality night shots.

Result: The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the ideal choice for those who want to spend years with the same device, as it comes out of the box with support for 5G networks. In addition, the Motorola model fails for not including OIS in the main camera, but includes several highlights in terms of video recording.





Which cost-effective to choose?

After analyzing several fields, which of the two devices is worth more? How Edge 20 Pro wins the duel with 6 points against 4 of the Samsung model. With a better screen, longer battery life and superior performance, the Motorola smartphone steals the show as the best option in the R$3 thousand range.