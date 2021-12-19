Why are sex scenes ‘inappropriate’ for the franchise? Tom Holland and Zendaya respond · Rolling Stone

Spider-Man: No Return Home, new movie from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has already arrived in Brazilian cinemas. In it, in the midst of adventures as a superhero, Peter parker (Tom Holland) keeps sharing feelings – and a relationship – with MJ (Zendaya).

In a recent interview with Yahoo! entertainment, via Screen Rant, the leading stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya, were asked about a sex scene between their characters. However, despite the relationship between Peter parker and MJ, the acting duo believe it is inappropriate to bring sex to the franchise.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the franchise Spider man. We are still very young. If there is a future for this character, maybe one day we will explore it. But at the moment, this is a film about how to celebrate friendships and young love,” said the lead actor.

Zendaya, also protagonist of the film, added: “Peter parker is like a younger brother,” to what Holland, again, pointed out: “No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible.”

Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021)

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Return Home is the hero’s third solo film on the cinematographic universeMarvel, released on December 16th. The feature film follows the consequences of the revelation made by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) that the Spider man and the Peter parker. The production is already on display in Brazilian cinemas.

The film, however, is not a farewell to Tom Holland of MCU. the producer amy pascal confirmed an upcoming trilogy within the MCU with Tom Holland as the protagonist. “It’s not the last Spider-Man movie we’re going to do with the Marvel Studios. We’re getting ready to do the next one,” he declared paschal.

