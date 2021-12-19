Why standing up can be good for your body, your metabolism, and your mood

  • Michael Mosley
  • From the BBC series ‘Just One Thing’

We’re spending more time sitting down than ever before — and our sedentary lives are having a big impact on our long-term health.

But did you know that just getting up from your chair and spending time standing can help lower your blood sugar levels, increase your heart rate, burn more calories, and reduce your cardiometabolic risk?

It can even improve your psychological well-being.

And if you want to incorporate some moves into this habit, so much the better.

