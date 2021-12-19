Will drivers be released from Dpvat in 2022? Understand the current situation

The National Council of Private Insurance must decide later this year whether Brazilian drivers will be exempt from paying Personal Injury for Land Motor Vehicles (DPVAt) in 2022. The exemption has been a reality since the year 2020.

The Dpvat waiver can happen because you already have enough resources to pay for insurance over the next year.

Dpvat in 2022

The money was accumulated by amounts already paid by car owners in past years.

This year the charge no longer existed, also for the same reason. In addition, there are reports of irregularities by Seguradora Líder, formed by 40 companies in the insurance market.

Thus, Dpvat resources must be paid through the values ​​of indemnities for traffic accidents over the previous years.

According to Dpvat rules, the maximum indemnity today is R$13,500. The exemption from payment of Dpvat next year was announced by the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP) in November.

Despite this, the final decision will also depend on the opinion of the National Council of Private Insurance (CNSP). There is still no defined date for the discussion regarding the exemption of Dpvat 2022 to be finally finalized.

The suspension of Dpvat has been in effect since 2020. This is because SUSEP claimed that the government had enough cash to pay for Dpvat. As a result of compensation to victims of traffic accidents in amounts exceeding R$ 7.5 billion.

Since the dissolution of Seguradora Líder, Caixa Econômica Federal became responsible for the payment of indemnities for accidents from January 2021 onwards.