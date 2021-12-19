Windows 11: Microsoft removes more Control Panel functions

Microsoft will remove the Apps and Features page from the Control Panel starting with version 22H2 of Windows 11 . Build 22523, which is now available to users of the Windows Insider program, directs clicks on this page straight to the Settings tab for the new operating system (OS).

Since the first OS versions, the Windows Control Panel has functioned as a central hub to find all system settings. One of its advantages was that it centralized easy access to advanced tools and configuration options, especially for more proficient users.

Big changes

New versions of these tools, in addition to being more visually intuitive, often hide important functions to prevent non-expert users from accidentally modifying crucial system items. However, advanced users end up needing to resort to functions via the registry or terminal to perform important tasks that were previously accessible with a few clicks.

Even though it was updated in Windows 7, from Windows 8 on, Microsoft started, little by little, to replace Control Panel functions by more modern versions that were more modern and concentrated in the settings page.

Applications and Resources pageSource: Windows Latest

Microsoft only removes items from the Control Panel when it considers that its main tools are already implemented on the Settings page, and by all appearances this appears to be the case on the Apps and Features page.

The Control Panel will still be available until all essentials for the standard user are accessible in other areas of the system, but the long-term plan is to remove it completely.