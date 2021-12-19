With a future at Palmeiras, Abel will reach a milestone the club hasn’t achieved for 8 years

Palmeiras want to maintain the good moment they have been experiencing since the final stretch of the 2021 season. After winning the Copa Libertadores title, beating Flamengo in the decision 2-1, the team closed the year with a flourish and left the final matches to base athletes win shooting. During the period, the club began negotiations to renew coach Abel Ferreira’s contract.

This week, after the election for President of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira confirmed the Portuguese coach on the Palmeiras reserve bench for 2022. And, although there is no official announcement of contract renewal with Abel, it is very likely that the agreement will take place. Because of this, the commander can reach a mark that has not occurred in the club for eight years.

If the renewal occurs and Abel Ferreira remains at Palmeiras for the next season, the Portuguese will be the first coach since 2014 to start two consecutive seasons at Verdão. Before him, the last to achieve this feat was Gilson Kleina, who started 2013 and 2014 in the reserve bank in Palmeira.

He was signed in September 2012, was relegated with the club in the same year, won Serie B the following season and, in the year of his return to the elite of Brazilian football, was fired after a 2-1 defeat by Sampaio Corrêa in the Brazil Cup, in May 2014.

Abel Ferreira arrived at Palmeiras in October 2020, and closed his first season in Brazilian football in February 2021. In March, Abel had his first season at the club in March of this year. And, if he is in charge of the team in his debut for the Campeonato Paulista, on January 26, against Ponte Preta, he will match Kleina’s mark. For Verdão, Abel won the Copa Libertadores 2020 and 2021, as well as the Copa do Brasil 2020.