With an eye on the ball market, Cruzeiro prepares the first reinforcement of the ‘Ronaldo era’ for Vanderlei Luxemburgo

After the change in the statute, which allowed the acquisition of up to 90% of SAF shares (Sociedade Anônima de Futebol), Cruzeiro found, this Saturday (18), its great investor: Ronaldo Nazário. Created from the heavenly base, now the Phenomenon will command the Club’s actions through an investment of around R$400 million. And Raposa is preparing the first reinforcement of the ‘Ronaldo era’ for Vanderlei Luxemburgo, as he entered the ball market for Raniel.

According to UOL Sports, Cruzeiro advanced in conversations with the striker, who is also in the sights of Vasco da Gama. Raniel belongs to Santos, but is not in the São Paulo club’s plans for 2022, and a loan is welcomed by both the Peixe’s board and the player’s staff. However, the intention of the Santos board is to lend the player, with a purchase amount attached, as long as the Fox commits to pay 100% of the salary.

It is worth remembering that Ronaldo Nazário’s financial contribution should start in March 2022, and Raposa would accept the terms of the deal from that date onwards. Also according to the website, Raniel was encouraged by the possibility of returning to wear the celestial shirt, as he arrived at Cruzeiro in 2016 to defend the under-20 team, but, after good performances, he quickly rose to the professionals, where played 90 matches and scored 16 goals, until being transferred to São Paulo in 2019.

The striker has a contract with Santos until December 2023, but he lived a season marked by physical and personal problems. In 19 games played, Raniel only scored once, against Atlético, during the dispute of the Brazilian Championship. With the arrival of the great investor, Raposa hopes to fill the squad led by the celestial coach, aiming to return to the elite of Brazilian football at the end of next season.