With BRL 40 billion to spend, investment funds should lead mergers and acquisitions in 2022 – Economy

With the bad scenario for the Brazilian economy and the prospect of instability due to the election, the Stock Exchange should lose space as a source of financing for companies in 2022. Thus, private equity funds, which have their pockets full to buy slices, gain strength of business. According to Abvcap, industry association, are BRL 40 billion in cash for acquisitions, being R$ 25 billion just among the ten largest in the segment.

Funds that invest in Latin America raised billions to go shopping. One of them was Advent, with $2 billion. “Private equity funds are highly capitalized and were not able to invest as much due to competition with the capital market. Now, with more contained activity (In the purse), tend to grow”, says Roderick Greenless, an executive at Itaú BBA.

But the funds also have extra cash thanks to the sale of past investments. That’s because they managed to prove profitability and return resources to shareholders. Advent reposted the group Big (ex-Walmart) to Carrefour and made the IPO of Quero-Quero, of construction material. Warburg Pincus, on the other hand, profited from two debuts in B3: the one from petz retailer and that of Sequoia, of logistics.

long term potential

But why do funds keep investing if the economy is slipping? President of Abvcap, Piero Minardi says that the funds look more at the micro (the company’s situation) than at the macro (perspectives for the entire economy). He ponders, however, that exchange rate volatility drives some of these investors away.

Worldwide, private equity should move US$ 1 trillion, points out Bain & Company, but the potential for expansion is greater in countries like Brazil. “We believe in long-term growth in Brazil, whose penetration is still close to a tenth of countries like the US and England, in relation to GDP”, says Alexandre Campos, from the Neo manager.