With high abstention, the result of the election in Chile will represent a minority, says specialist

Voters go to the polls this Sunday, 19, to decide between leftist candidate Gabriel Boric and José Antonio Kast, from the far right

EFE/Alberto Valdés and National Congress Library of Chile Gabriel Boric (left) and José Antonio Kast (right) contest second round of elections in Chile



THE Chile performs this Sunday, 19, the second round of Presidential elections. the left candidate Gabriel Boric dispute with José Antonio Kast, from the far right. However, amid the polarization of the country, the assessment is that the results of the election should not express the popular choice, assesses the General coordinator of the International Conjuncture Analysis Group (GACInt) at the University of São Paulo, Alberto Pfeifer. “Abstention was very high and voting is optional. The undecided voter may be a voter who has decided not to vote. So the result of the election does not express the majority of the Chilean population”, he explains. “It is important to identify the neutral electorate, which is outside the electoral process. We can have a result of apathy more than the urn”, he adds.

In the first round, Gabriel Boric received 25.82% of the votes, while José Antonio Kast was in first place, with 27.91%. Abstentions accounted for about 47%, which also demonstrates a fall for the current government. “The fact that the right didn’t get more than 30% of the first round reflects a certain dismay due to the pandemic and economic retraction of the government of Sebastian Pinera. He was unable to move forward with reforms and an economic agenda that would lead Chile to a process of growth”, he says, citing what he called “the drama of the bankruptcy of the Center”. “It’s a disenchantment with the Center and a departure from the electoral process. The result will represent a Chilean minority”, he concluded.