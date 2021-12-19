With outbreaks across the country, Rio Preto intensifies Influenza screening

The Rio Preto Health Department is intensifying monitoring of cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG), with an eye on the outbreak of Influenza A H3N2 Darwin, which has been intensifying in the country. The variant that is in circulation may escape the vaccine. Fiocruz has already warned of the increase in outbreaks of the disease in the country.

The concern with this mutation made the demand for the vaccine against Influenza A H1N1, A H3N2 and B to increase in basic health units. This Thursday, 16, there were 2,300 doses available; on Friday, it was 1.5 thousand. The immunizing agent can be used in anyone from 6 months of age, including those with chronic health problems.

This search was accelerated by fears regarding the new mutation of the flu virus, as it did not happen during the campaign – in 2020 and 2021, Health did not reach the goal of immunizing 90% of the target audience against flu. The audience was expanded after the end of the campaign and the doses were still in the posts.

As with Covid-19, some groups are at risk for Influenza, both for serious cases and for the risk of contamination, such as the elderly, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases and comorbidities, health workers, teachers, inmates and prison system workers.

After Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, four other states registered an increase in cases of flu, caused mainly by the Influenza A H3N2 virus. Epidemic outbreaks occur in Bahia, Espírito Santo, Amazonas and Rondônia at an atypical time. Virus circulation is not common in this period of high temperatures.

Experts point to a relationship with low vaccination coverage. Also remember that the relaxation of measures against Covid allowed a broader action of the flu virus, even out of season.

According to Saúde de Rio Preto, the priority when someone presents respiratory symptoms is to test for Covid-19 and for Influenza. This year, two occurrences of SARS caused by A H3N2 were confirmed, one patient had mild symptoms and the other was hospitalized, but without signs of seriousness and in good general health. No patients died in 2021 from the virus.

“We are in a Covid-19 pandemic, the care of respiratory syndromes, whether mild respiratory syndromes or hospitalizations, has been maintained”, says Andreia Negri Reis, manager of the Department of Epidemiological Surveillance.

Of the 72 residents of Rio Preto hospitalized with SRAG, five have confirmed Covid-19. The rest are suspected of having the disease or were infected by other viruses – including the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which has mainly affected children. According to Andreia, Covid’s percentage of positivity is between 2% and 3%. This number has already reached close to 40%.

Andreia says that it has been identified that the mutation of the Influenza A H3N2 virus can indeed have a vaccine escape, however, as it carries characteristics of the previous strain, the vaccine can provide protection. “It can have cross immunity, the important thing is to vaccinate even with escape, also protecting against other subtypes.”

The formulation of the flu vaccine should only be revised next year, before the period of greatest circulation of the disease, which is between autumn and winter. The immunizing agent offered at SUS is the trivalent, which protects against three subtypes of the disease; in the particular network, it is possible to find the quadrivalent compound.