With two goals from Martinelli, Arsenal thrashed Leeds to record third straight win | english football

Arsenal de Arteta is still packed this season, and now with a Brazilian also on the rise. Forward Gabriel Martinelli scored two goals and shone in the London team’s 4-1 victory over Leeds, away from home, this Saturday. Saka and Smith-Rowe also scored for the hosts, and Raphinha scored for Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

Martinelli’s performance placed him in Arsenal’s history, as his second goal was the number 7,000 in the entire history of the club. The move still crowns the good phase of the 20-year-old, who made a streak in the starting lineup, starting for the fifth game in a row, and reached four goals in the last six matches – three in two duels.

The away victory is the third consecutive victory for Mikel Arteta’s team, which is experiencing its best moment in recent years. Arsenal are now fourth in the Premier League with 29 points and are firmly in the fight for a place in the next Champions League – leaders Chelsea are far behind with 41 points. Leeds are 13th at 16.

– I’m very happy with the stage I’m going through, scoring goals, giving assists and, most importantly, helping the team to win. Today we won the third straight victory and entered the group of the top four. But we want more, we have bigger goals – said Martinelli.

The result was built with a great performance in the first half. Arteta’s team dominated Marcelo Bielsa’s commands and had several chances to open the scoring. The first goal came with Martinelli, at 16, after the Brazilian infiltrated between two markers and received a beautiful pass from Lacazette. He straightened and rang on the way out of Ramsdale. Twelve minutes later, the young Olympic champion returned to shine with a similar move: after Xhaka’s pass, he took off in the back of the defense and made the accurate submission, widening the difference.