Without bank credit, more people are paying for real estate in Brazil

The year 2021 brought a change in real estate negotiations. According to a survey by CreciSP (Regional Council of Real Estate Brokers of the State of São Paulo), in São Paulo, the country’s largest market, the percentage of payments made in cash, without financing from banking institutions, increased.

The survey, carried out with 900 real estate agencies in 37 cities in the state, showed that 49.39% of sales in October were paid in cash, 48% with bank financing, 2.27% with installments and 0.35% with a letter of credit from consortia.

For the president of CreciSP, José Augusto Viana Neto, this change is an “anomaly” that hinders the growth of the used market. “Sales this year could be much higher than the 20.9% accumulated from January to October if banks opened their portfolios and paid more attention to this segment of the real estate market,” stated Viana Neto.

Despite the credit difficulty pointed out by industry professionals, used real estate sales grew 6.82% in October over September after two consecutive months of decline in the state of São Paulo.

In the opinion of the president of CreciSP, the increase in the Selic rate and inflation will not slow down the sector. “If there is an offer of credit, there will be a guaranteed demand because the population knows that the provision of a home is an investment that guarantees security and a calmer future, unlike rent.”

“Some banks even offer real estate credit, but timidly, almost hidden, when they should do it massively, using all their television marketing, including”, emphasized Viana Neto.





In October, 61.26% of the houses and apartments sold cost up to R$400 thousand, with 26% falling into price ranges up to R$200 thousand. In September, properties priced up to R$ 400 thousand represented 64.06% of sales and in August, 53.17%.