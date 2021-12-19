Without data from six states and the DF, Brazil registers 153 deaths by Covid in 24 h

Brazil registered 153 deaths and 3,323 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Saturday (18), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 144 and 3452, respectively.

The data released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) did not include information from Bahia, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí, Tocantins and the Federal District. According to Conass, there were technical problems in accessing the information systems’ databases.

With the update, the country has a total of 617,754 deaths and 22,212,343 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Third dose interval will be shortened

From Monday (20), the Ministry of Health will recommend the reduction from five to four months in the interval between the second dose and the booster dose of immunization against Covid-19 in the country.

The announcement was made by minister Marcelo Queiroga this Saturday. “The booster dose is essential to stop the advance of new variants and reduce hospitalizations and deaths, especially in risk groups. The ordinance with the modification will be published on Monday. Find out about your municipality’s vaccination schedule and see if it’s your turn,” Queiroga wrote in a Twitter post.

The booster dose can be applied to anyone over 18 years of age who has received the two doses of vaccine, according to a minimum period of four months after the second application.