Without knowing it, the daughter records care for her dead mother after hydrolipo

Brenda Rodrigues Rocha was waiting for the release of her mother, who had gone to undergo a cosmetic procedure in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro. While he was waiting, he saw a woman being revived in the parking lot of a building attached to the Carioca Offices. He didn’t imagine, however, that that woman was his mother, the diarist Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, 39.

Even at the beginning of the procedure session, known as hydrolipo, the diarist felt sick, suffered a seizure and was removed from the place through the back door of the building wearing only a robe. Maria Jandimar died on the parking lot floor around 1 pm yesterday. The body was only removed around 8 pm.

“I arrived and went through the entire procedure for the girl at the reception to authorize me to go upstairs to fetch my mother, but it was taking too long. I waited and I asked her to call someone. Then she said: ‘There it fell, someone is feeling sick out there.’ A lady asked me to record, we saw that someone was doing cardiac massage. I just didn’t expect that woman to be my mother,” said Brenda, Maria Jandimar’s only child to the UOL. The death is being investigated by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro.

THE UOL contacted the doctor via phone call and email, but so far there has been no return.

Conversation between mother and daughter before the procedure Image: Reproduction

The student said that the place where her mother fell was far from where she was and that’s why she couldn’t identify it. Soon after, they put up a kind of awning to preserve the place until the police arrived. The family accuses the doctor of negligence. Brad Alberto Castrillon Sanmiguel is Colombian and, according to agents, presented documentation showing that he was able to perform the procedure.

“My mother didn’t pass me, they put her out through the emergency exit. Seconds after I recorded the video, the employee called me and took me to the back of the building. I questioned her and when I entered a room there was a Firefighters. There I collapsed, I knew she was the one lying out there,” added Brenda.

The young woman said that she saw when the doctor passed her with a suitcase ready to get into a taxi along with the anesthesiologist. She asked if he was the doctor, and he would have said no, he was just an employee of the building. “I just want an answer, my mother is dead. She died with a robe on her body. The only thing left is justice.”

Family members told that Maria Jandirmar Rodrigues was a very vain woman and she underwent all the necessary tests to perform the cosmetic procedure. The week before, the diarist had performed an intervention on her back and this time it would be on her stomach.

Cosmetic procedure performed by the mother on the back, one week before Image: Reproduction

Moments before starting the procedure, at 12:10 pm, the diarist sent a message to her daughter saying: “You can come. I’m going to the living room.”

The Civil Police informed that the clinic had all documents up to date and was authorized to function. Despite this, the site was closed this afternoon until a forensic examination is carried out. The report from the Legal Medical Institute, which will highlight the cause of death, has not yet been completed.

The case was registered in the 27th DP (Vicente de Carvalho) as a “corpse encounter”. Physician Brad Sanmiguel was named as a witness. The Carioca Offices informed that it sympathizes with the victim’s family and that it has no relationship with the commercial building and the companies located there.

“We lived together, he and I. We were very close, she raised me alone. I’m discredited, as if this hadn’t happened, it’s been very difficult, everything will be missed in my daily life”, lamented the daughter.

Problems with procedure a week before

According to a report in Jornal Hoje, on Rede Globo, Maria Jandimar Rodrigues had already passed the first part of the aesthetic procedure, a week before.

In the videos taken by the TV news, she appears screaming and struggling while performing the procedure on her back. Also according to the report, she exchanged messages with a woman at the clinic and said she was not aware of the problems.

“That was the beginning, you even got worse after that. It was difficult to keep you on the stretcher. You started screaming, we thought you were feeling something,” replied the employee, according to Jornal Hoje.

“But then, how am I going to do it?”, says Maria, about the procedure in the belly. “You’ll do it, but you won’t be able to take the same medicine. It will have to be another one. We thought you were in pain, something. Then the doctor started asking you: ‘What happened, Maria, are you in pain? we already had anesthesia and everything. And you kept screaming, screaming, screaming. Then we saw that you didn’t respond when we talked to you.”