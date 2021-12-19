Without Pablo, São Paulo awaits a businessman’s ”endorsement” to negotiate with a São Paulo rival striker

Clube does not have shirt 9 for next season and saw one of its opponents in the capital as a good alternative

São Paulo did not have a good season in 2021 and is studying to make a reformulation in its squad to improve its performance next year. For that, president Julio Casares promised Rogério Ceni and Muricy Ramalho, who threatened to leave, that investments will be made in the squad for 2022.

First of all, a cleanup of the current cast must be done and names like Bruno Alves, Vitor Bueno, Éder and Pablo are not part of the board’s plans. The 9 jersey function has been pretty lacking since Brenner’s departure last season. The gap seems to have been filled by Calleri, but the club is looking for a player to dispute position with the Argentine.

According to journalist Samir Carvalho, São Paulo is interested in hiring striker Luiz Adriano, who belongs to Palmeiras. According to Bolavip’s findings, the name pleased the tricolor board and the player was interested in wearing the tricolor colors in 2022.

The idea of ​​São Paulo is to wait for a contract termination of shirt 10 alviverde with the club that is linked. The board knows that it would face resistance from Palmeiras if it started a direct negotiation between the teams. Luiz Adriano is still of interest to Arab clubs and from Qatar, the Internacional that seemed to be an alternative, is not willing to invest in the former Shakhtar.