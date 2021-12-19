Woman denounces that she was raped by a man in the parking lot of a concert in Santa Luzia, in Greater Belo Horizonte – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: PMMG / Disclosure



A 19-year-old girl denounced the Military Police (PM) that she was raped inside the parking lot of an event space in Santa Luzia, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, late that Saturday night (18th). The author of the crime has not yet been located by the police.

As the young woman told the police, she would have met a man in a relationship app and both agreed to go together to a samba show in Santa Luzia. The man would have driven past her house and taken her to the event.

Also according to the woman, at the show, the man would have made excessive use of alcoholic beverages, which bothered her. She then asked him to take her away. The two went to the parking lot, when the man, according to the young woman, would have had sex with her by force.

Soon after, the young woman asked him to drop her off at a bus stop. When he disembarked, the woman asked the military police of the 35th Batalhao for help, where she told what had happened. Since then, the PM has been looking for the man, who has yet to be found. The victim was referred to the Odilon Behrens Hospital where he will receive medical care.