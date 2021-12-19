Woman dies when making hydrolipo in Rio; in the first stage of the procedure, the client struggled with pain – Country

A diarist, identified as Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, 39 years old, died while doing a hydrolip, in an aesthetic clinic in Rio de Janeiro. The information is from the G1.

The woman had already been unwell when she underwent the first part of the cosmetic procedure last week. At the time, she removed fat from her back. A video shows her screaming and thrashing in pain.

Despite feeling sick, Maria Jandimar was discharged and exchanged messages with an employee of the establishment. Through the dialogue, she showed that she didn’t even remember the reaction.

Problems in surgery and recovery

“Damn! I didn’t remember getting like this,” she said. “That was the beginning, you got worse after that. It was hard to keep you on the stretcher. You started screaming, we thought you were feeling something,” replied the employee.

“But then, how am I going to do it?”, asks Maria about the operation on her stomach. “You’ll do it, but you won’t be able to take the same medicine. It will have to be another one. We thought you were in pain, something. Then the doctor started asking you: ‘What happened, Maria, are you in pain? we already had anesthesia and everything. And you kept screaming, screaming, screaming. Then we saw that you didn’t respond when we talked to you.”

Maria also reported, in an audio sent to an employee at the clinic, recovery problems. She asked if it would be normal to have blood leaking from the surgical site. “My blood pressure must be a little low because I’ve already vomited twice after I got home. Other than some business that’s leaking, but it’s normal, isn’t it? This blood is normal, right? It’s leaking to the top. It’s normal for that ?”.

Negligence

Even after the problems in the first stage of the procedure, the woman decided to return to the clinic on Friday (17) to perform the final stage. However, he ended up dying.

Family members of the victim informed the G1 that Maria was very vain and that she had spent around R$5,000 to perform the operation. The woman sought out Colombian doctor Brad Alberto Castrillón Sanmiguel, after referral from friends. But, for the relatives, there was negligence, as she had done all the required tests before the hydrolipo and had no health problems.

After the diarist’s death, the doctor tried to flee, but was stopped by one of the security guards at the mall where the clinic is located, family members said.

“It was the head of security there who saw him very agitated, with a backpack, with everything, and he was already aware of what had happened, that someone was sick, and he didn’t let him go. Then he called the police and he stayed there waiting. : ‘Man, were you going to run away?’ He said ‘no, I was calling a taxi to take her'”, declared Wagner Vinícius de Moraes Carvalho, Maria’s husband, to the G1.

“She said, ‘Wagner, I’m in a lot of pain, but I’ve already booked, I’ll have to go there to finish.’ I think that in the first procedure it already affected something on her back to make this happen, because the receptionist said that at the most it would be days and she would be fine, being able to work normally. There wasn’t going to be anything and it was all week,” he added.

interdiction

According to the police, the clinic was able to carry out the procedure, but it was interdicted this Saturday afternoon by the Civil Police, until there is expertise, according to the G1.

Maria’s body will be buried at 11:45 am this Sunday (19) at Inhaúma Cemetery.