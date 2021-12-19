Woman is uninvited from marriage after becoming prettier than the bride

In a wedding ceremony, all eyes are (or should be) on the groom, and especially the bride. But a woman about to get married took that idea too far by simply uninviting a friend when she realized she looked “very beautiful” in the dress she would wear to the ceremony.

The “eliminated” was model Alena Yildiz, who lives in Germany. In a video on TikTok, she explained what happened.

“My close friend turned me away from her wedding because she thought I would look great in the dress she picked out for me,” she began. “But there was still time to take some pictures with the look,” said the 21-year-old.

The strapless dress in question is made of sparkly sequins with a nude colored background. But the big problem, in the view of the bride, was the cleavage, which bounced, especially when Alena bent over.

Since being shared earlier this week, Alena’s video has been viewed more than 5 million times and viewers have been stunned by the bride’s actions.

“Why didn’t she just pick a different dress then?” commented one.

“I can’t understand how people think anyone can ‘overshadow’ the bride. They (the guests) are literally there for you (the bride),” posted another.