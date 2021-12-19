Woody Allen: ‘I’m interested in more artistic films, with a smaller audience’ – Culture

Neither age nor the long career of more than 70 years has diminished the appetite for woody allen for making movies. At 86, he reaches his 50th film as a director with The Festival of Love, shot once again in Europe, more precisely in San Sebastián, Spain, during its film festival.

Wallace Shawn plays Mort Rifkin, a film teacher and aspiring novelist who travels to Spain to accompany his wife, press officer Sue (Gina Gershon). But since he’s not blind, he begins to suspect that Sue is flirting with one of her clients, the ambitious filmmaker Philippe (Louis Garrel). Stress and hypochondria make Rifkin believe he is ill, seeking medical help in the form of Jo Rojas (Elena Anaya), whom he falls in love with. At night, Rifkin has dreams in which he puts himself in great movie classics, such as Persona, by Ingmar Bergman, and Citizen Kane, by Orson Welles.

The Festival of Love it was ready in 2020 and Woody Allen would already have a 51st film, which would be shot in Paris, but was interrupted by the pandemic – the only thing capable of impairing his average of one new work released per year.

The work also feels like something of a haven for the director, whose brilliant career has been overshadowed by the accusations of his ex-wife, Mia Farrow, of sexually abusing the couple’s adopted daughter, Dylan, in 1992. that he was having an affair with Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi, to whom he is still married and to whom he adopted two girls. “I suppose for the rest of my life a lot of people will think I’m a predator,” Allen said in a recent interview with the British newspaper The Guardian. “Everything I say on the subject seems selfish and defensive, so I better go my way and work,” added he, who has never been charged or convicted of abuse.

In an interview with state, over the phone, Woody Allen talked about The Festival of Love, pandemic, if he sees Marvel films and their projects for the future – including whether or not he intends to make a feature film in Rio de Janeiro.

The Festival of Love is his 50th movie. Does it make you reflect on your career?

No, when I make a movie I never see it again. The first movie I made was in 1967 or 1968, I don’t remember. And I never saw it again. I never watched any of them again, because I don’t think it’s a good idea to do that.

The film pays homage to cinema classics, such as Persona – When Two Women Sin and citizen Kane. Do you watch a lot of movies?

I see the classics a lot and some of the contemporaries when I know they’re good, when a friend points me out and tells me I’ll probably like it. But I like to see the classics often, it’s a pleasure for me. With the coronavirus, I stayed at home a lot, so I occasionally watched movies on television. Many were old movies, from my childhood, which bring me many memories and therefore give me a lot of pleasure. It was fun to see some again. Many I loved seem foolish to me. And others that I didn’t like so much seem great to me.

Which contemporary movie have you seen recently?

I haven’t been to the movies much, but recently I’ve seen documentaries. There’s a really good one about the relationship between Tennessee Williams and Truman Capote and another, which hasn’t been released yet, about Leonard Bernstein. And I really liked the Jane Campion movie, Dog Attack.

Do you like watching movies on television?

No. But if it is The Godfather or citizen Kane, which I saw on the big screen, I don’t mind seeing again on television. I wouldn’t want my kids to see the classics first on television instead of in the movies. They could review these movies on television, as long as they saw them correctly first. It’s a very different experience to sit with hundreds of people at a movie theater. At home, you can interrupt the film, go get a glass of water. I understand who prefers to see at home. I do not. The movie theater is more exciting for me.

How does it feel to see a movie like Spider-Man: No Homecoming taking over virtually every movie theater?

I think it says a lot about the audience going to the movies. People want to see this, they are willing, in the middle of a pandemic, to go to the movie theater to see Spider man, with all its effects. For me it’s a separate industry. There is cinema as a business and cinema as art. When artists like Luis Buñuel or Ingmar Bergman made a film, they expected a small audience of people who were insightful, educated and interested in serious works of art. And there is an entire industry interested in the box office. If you’re in that business, it’s wonderful, they make hundreds of millions of dollars. I’m interested in more artistic films with smaller audiences. My desire in making a film is not financial, but rather to make a good film. So even if the audience is small, that’s fine.

Do you watch Marvel movies?

I do not see Spider man or Avengers. But there is a huge audience of people who love these movies. They are different tastes, as there are people who like rock music and others who prefer classical music.

And your daughters, do they watch Marvel movies?

I tried to direct them to good movies, but when they were growing up they liked junk that came from the more commercial world. Now, in their 20s, they are starting to enjoy other types of movies.

You are known to want to avoid death as much as possible and to be a bit obsessed with illnesses. How is getting through the pandemic?

It was traumatic for everyone, including me. When the pandemic started, I said I was going to stay at home and have me wake up when it was over. Said he wasn’t leaving. And everyone was super careful at first. They ordered food and disinfected the bag. I was very careful and I was very scared. But vaccines have made a huge difference.

How do you see the politicization of the vaccine?

So it is. I don’t understand who doesn’t get vaccinated, who puts themselves at risk. If everyone gets vaccinated, we could get rid of the pandemic. But it became a political issue, a medal of honor not to get vaccinated. Anyway, with the vaccines, it became less terrifying. Because, before, those over 65 years old had a great chance of not surviving if they had covid. New York was hit hard by the pandemic, but today it is one of the best places to be. But it’s still a problem, and even worse because it could have been avoided.

You made your last films in Europe. Do you intend to continue running there?

Yes. I had a project that should have been shot a year and a half ago in Paris. Everything was ready. But because of the pandemic, we had to cancel. If the pandemic gets better, there are no variants and we get the funding again, I’ll still try to make this film in Paris in the summer – I only shoot in the summer because winter is too cold for me.

And that project in Rio?

I never had a project in Rio. My sister, who is one of my producers, went to Rio and São Paulo to talk about possibilities. But I never had an idea. I need to have an idea for filming in the place, you can’t go and make a movie just because there’s funding. I had ideas for London, Rome and elsewhere. The story has to be real, native to geography. Nothing occurred to me about Rio. But I would love to go to Rio and make a film there.