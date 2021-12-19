Woody Allen says if it is to be canceled by a culture, let it be this one – 12/19/2021 – Illustrated

Mort, Woody Allen’s newest alter ego, is in crisis. In several, by the way.

In his career — a retired film professor, he wants to be a writer, but refuses to put down any phrase that does not measure up to Dostoevsky on paper. In the marriage — he suspects that the woman, an agent of talent, has an affair with the pretentious French filmmaker she plays, played by the heartthrob Louis Garrel, and then decides to accompany the girl on a business trip to the San Sebastian film festival, in Spain , to investigate. In love —there, he is swept away by a platonic passion for a doctor who shares with him a taste for New York and the European cinema of the 1960s.

So far, nothing new for anyone familiar with the director’s work. The difference in “O Festival do Amor”, which is now in theaters, is that the various stages of this crisis take the form of daydreams in which Mort appears in scenes from classic films, in black and white.

He competes for a woman with another man, as best friends do in Truffaut’s “Jules and Jim – One Woman for Two.” Try as he might, he can’t leave a dinner party, like the guests in “The Exterminating Angel” by Buñuel. And he even hears the two women he loves complain about him in Swedish in a reenactment of a sequel to Bergman’s “Persona.”

For some, Allen could very well figure among those filmmakers he cites. This is his 49th feature film, crowning a production that has coined an unmistakable style of joke-making — neurotic, sarcastic, existentialist, Jewish.

The 82-year-old director disagrees that he has a place among Bergman’s fair share directors. In an interview with this reporter, he says that he doesn’t consider himself up to them, even if the Swedish filmmaker, with whom he came to live, saw him as an equal.

“These are masters of cinema, innovators indeed. I aspire to that, and I try to make films that they would like to see,” he says. “I don’t think I ever made a great movie, something comparable to ‘Citizen Kane’.”

For another part of the public, however, Allen should be excluded from this canon, and immediately. Accusations that he molested Dylan, his adopted daughter with Mia Farrow, in the early 1990s have returned with renewed vigor in the wake of the feminist MeToo movement. And they had an overwhelming impact on his career.

Even though he was found not guilty in two independent investigations, he saw a contract with Amazon be annulled, narrowly not preventing the release of his previous feature, “A Day in the Rain in New York”, in the United States — the work only opened there in the year. past, two years later than expected.

The publisher that would publish his memoir, “A Propósito de Nada”, backed down after protests by company employees. The sexual abuse allegations were the subject of a documentary series, “Allen vs. Farrow”. And there was a decent list of famous actors who publicly claimed to have regretted working with him.

Allen’s trip to Europe with “The Festival of Love” is thus a reaction to his current status as a persona non grata in Hollywood. His next feature, a thriller the director says is close in tone to “End Point: Match Point​,” will be shot in Paris. The United States, and therefore its much-loved New York, are not in his plans yet.

“Raising the money is always the hardest part of making a movie. So if someone here tells me to make a movie in the United States, or someone from another country, a Russian oligarch, says ‘I’ll give the money and you do the film wherever I want’, I’ll probably make a film here, because I have good ideas here. But the money always seems to come from other countries, so I make films in them.”

Asked how he feels about the cancellation, Allen says he “loves being an outcast.” “If it’s to be canceled by a culture, that’s culture. Look at it, the two biggest parties in the United States are bigger threats to the country than the nations we’ve been at war with. Culture is motivated by profit.”

Culture today, by the way, seems to be far from Allen’s concerns. While award after award enshrines films that deal with issues that seem straight out of the news, such as racism or the precariousness of work, his latest films sound sweetly alien to the times of hyperpoliticization, technological supremacy, and climate crisis.

A line by Mort in “The Festival of Love” sums it up. Complaining about the length of the cocky French director, whose moral, hailed as revolutionary by the press, is the truism “war is hell”, he says that works that deal with reality can even be applauded, but they don’t deal with deep questions — who we are, where we came from, where we are going. We would have the same concerns if everything were politically perfect, he concludes.

It’s a vision echoed by Allen. Asked why he didn’t make jokes about politics, he says he always felt they were “an easy, fleeting laugh.” “I don’t feel that way as a citizen, voter and political supporter. But artistically I wanted to discuss things that for me are deeper.”

Allen is still dismayed by streaming, which threatens to replace movie theaters as the main model for movie consumption. “When I started making movies, it was glorious. There were all those filmmakers that I mention in ‘The Festival of Love,’ and you wanted to be a part of that.” If I were starting now, he continues, “I wouldn’t have so many heroes.”

In addition, the filmmaker says that he has found a certain pleasure in the uncompromising pandemic routine, which allows him to practice the clarinet or sit down to write whenever he wants. “Maybe it’s a case of making one more movie and seeing if 50 is enough.”

It’s true that the director’s pessimism — and that of so many of his alter egos — is not new. “I don’t think civilization will survive if it goes on like this. It’s slowly destroying itself, and destroying the planet,” he says in the last minutes of the interview.

Perhaps better than ending with Allen’s words, is using those he puts in Mort’s mouth in “The Festival of Love”, in a tribute to “The Seventh Seal”. Life is not empty, he says, it is meaningless. And it’s like that for everyone. But that doesn’t mean it needs to be empty.