Xavi says Barça’s generation of new players is better than Busquets’s – 12/18/2021

After Barcelona’s victory over Elche by 3-2, this Saturday, coach Xavi analyzed the performance of the Catalan team, which is now in 7th place in the Spanish Championship. The goal of the game was scored by midfielder Nico González, 40′ into the second half.

According to the coach, it is necessary to value the performance of younger players, who are even surprised by their performance on the field. Nico González, for example, is 19 years old; Gavi is one of the youngest in the squad, at 17. Besides them, Álex Balde (18), Eric García (20), Riqui Puig (22), Jutlgà (22) and Ezzalzouli (20).

“These players make the difference, but I don’t use that to send a message to veterans. Busquets, De Jong, Alba and Ter Stegen deliver everything on the field. I’m very happy with the team. To grow, it’s necessary to suffer and recover the mode of play. game we had lost. It’s something that surprises us a lot [o desempenho]. This generation is better than Busquets, Pedro… If I didn’t add more new players, it’s because the rule doesn’t allow”, analyzed the coach.

Xavi also praised the performance of Gavi, the club’s starter at age 17.

“The way he plays is spectacular, due to his ambition and personality. Having him is a spectacle. It’s the club’s future. But not only him, but also Araújo, Balde, Nico, Ezzalzouli… They are the future of team and entity. They are a fantastic generation. At that age, I was scared and they are wonderful”, he added.

At the moment, Barcelona is 15 points away from Real Madrid, who play tomorrow (19) against Cádiz to extend their lead in the lead.