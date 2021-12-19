Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

Brenda Rodrigues, 21, was waiting for her mother at the reception of a commercial building in the Rio de Janeiro last Friday (17), when she was surprised by an accident. Before she could go upstairs to fetch Maria Rodrigues, who had had a hydrolip session, she witnessed a person getting sick and unconscious in front of the building, but she didn’t realize it was her mother.

Another woman at the scene asked Brenda to record the delay for care to arrive and take steps to save the lives of those who were sick and, still not realizing that it was her mother, the 21-year-old began to document what was happening. “The girl at the reception said that someone had fallen sick. I watched everything. But because it was far away I didn’t see who it was. I saw a person lying on the floor, his robe still on. They did massage, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and more people arrived. A girl asked me to record to show the delay in attendance. But I didn’t think I was my mother,” she told EXTRA.

According to Brenda, the receptionist at the clinic asked her to wait at the back of the building, where a doctor would come to talk to her. “It was there that I collapsed. A man passed me and I asked if he was the doctor. But he said no, that he was actually an employee of the building. But it was the doctor. Then when I confronted him he didn’t say anything else. My world ended there. Me, 21, years old, an only child. It’s crying, asking God for strength and asking for justice”, he continued. The young woman also said that the doctor and the anesthesiologist were carrying suitcases, preparing to flee the scene.

“Last week I told her to let it go because she got all purple. She woke up nervous, beating herself, they couldn’t hold her. He spent the entire week unable to get up and did not go to work. The receptionist said that in three days she would be back to normal and would not complain about anything. But he spent the whole week complaining of pain. Today (this Friday) I said that she was unable to do it”, said Wagner Vinicius Morais de Carvalho, the victim’s boyfriend. ” He gathered up all the material and prepared to leave. He told people he was going down to get help, but he called a taxi to go. It was a security guard at the mall who held him and called the police,” he added.

