‘Your mistake’ · TV News

One of Candida’s (Dani Ornellas)’s most horrifying visions will come true in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will chase Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) from her house, but not before ripping her clothes off and even slapping a hand across her face. “His mistake was trying to outsmart me,” the villain will growl in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In a trance, the mother of saints saw the seamstress being attacked by a man, but the alert did not make it clear that it was the corrupt politician. “It wasn’t clear, but she was suffering, crying. What’s going to happen to her, Dad?” asked the Queen of Little Africa.

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero will attack his mistress in the scenes that will be shown from this second on (2). He will discover that Zayla has always known that Samuel (Michel Gomes) is actually called Jorge – and is the main suspect in the murder of Ambrósio (Roberto Bonfim).

“You knew and instead of telling me, you used it to separate him and Pilar [Gabriela Medvedovski]. You did well to blackmail them both. Your mistake was trying to outsmart me. You’re leaving my house right away”, shouts Tonico.

“It will be a relief to be free of you. I’m just going to get my things”, will return the character of Heslaine Vieira, when grabbed by the arm by the deputy. “Before, I have a little something to give you”, he will mock, full of ulterior motives.

Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serial will not show the beating after having already mitigated other violent scenes, such as the scissors in Madame Lambert (Lorena da Silva). Zayla will appear in the sequence already in her studio, her face marked by Tonico’s aggressions.

“This is going to kill you,” she will vent, hiding the evidence she stole from Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) inside a mannequin.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

