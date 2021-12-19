Youtuber Jake Paul bleeds, but erases former UFC champion with knockout and remains undefeated in boxing

Jake Paul took his fifth win in five fights, the second in a row against Tyron Woodley, former UFC champion

Jake Paul remains undefeated in professional boxing. In this Saturday, youtuber had his fifth fight and got his fifth win, the second in a row over Tyron Woodley, former champion of UFC, who won the right to a rematch, but was again defeated by the internet star.

Paul had faced Woodley for the first time last August and won a split decision from the judges. This time, a knockout early in the sixth round gave the internet star the victory. The former MMA fighter dropped out in the center of the ring.

If there was enough expectation for the fight, the reaction of the public was not the best at the beginning of the fight, even with the right to boos when the fighters had to be separated from the clinch by the referee in the ring. That was the tone of the first two rounds.

It was in the third round that those present rose for the first time, when Woodley fitted a beautiful sequence of blows into Paul, who even began to bleed.

In the fourth round, the fight had a curious moment, with Woodley recalling the times of MMA and UFC, putting Paul down on a wrestling-not boxing-worthy slump.

At the beginning of the fifth round, the highlight of the fight: Paul’s right hand, which had seemed to get the worst of it so far in the duel, went straight into Woodley’s face. The former UFC fighter went down without showing any reaction, decreeing the fourth knockout of his youtube careera.

Before taking down Woodley, Paul had already knocked out AnEsonGib (another internet celebrity), Nate Robinson (ex-NBA) and Ben Askren (ex-UFC). The only time he completed all eight rounds was on his first meeting with Woodley, when he won by decision.

The former MMA fighter, on the other hand, remains undefeated in boxing, having made his debut in the sport after losing to Paul in August. Before that, he left the UFC after four straight losses since losing the welterweight title in 2019 – he became champion in 2016.