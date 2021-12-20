2022 budget: rapporteur rises to R$1,210 forecast for the minimum wage next year | Economy

Congressman Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), rapporteur for the 2022 Budget, presented this Monday (20th) a report in which he predicts that the value of the minimum wage will increase from the current R$1,100 to R$1,210 next year.

This amount of BRL 1,210 is BRL 41.44 higher than the BRL 1,169 estimated by the government when the budget proposal for 2022 was released, in August.

This increase is due to soaring inflation in recent months. The INPC high forecast, which serves as the basis for the annual correction of the minimum, rose from 8.4%, in August, to 10.04%.

The exact index of the minimum wage correction, however, will only be really known in early January, when the increase in the INPC for the year 2021 is announced.

To be valid, the Budget must pass through the Mixed Commission (CMO) and also through the plenary of the National Congress. Voting is scheduled for this Monday.

In the 2022 Budget proposal sent by the government to Congress, the correction of the minimum wage is foreseen only for inflation, that is, without a real increase.

According to information from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage serves as a reference for 50 million people in Brazil, of which 24 million are beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

The rapporteur’s proposal also brings a new forecast for the space for expenses in the Open Budget with the approval of the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios.

The PEC was a solution found by the government to be able to have more resources to spend next year and make the payment of installments of R$ 400 in Auxílio Brasil, the social program that replaced Bolsa Família, viable.

Two changes were made with the approval of the PEC:

reduction in the amount that the government will have to spend starting next year with the payment of court orders, which are debts recognized in court decisions that the Union can no longer appeal;

amendment of the spending ceiling rule, which limits the increase in government spending from one year to the next.

The government estimated that the two changes would open up space in the Budget, that is, they would allow the government to spend R$106 billion more next year.

However, according to a report by Hugo Leal, this space will be BRL 113.1 billion in 2022.

Of the total space opened with the approval of the PEC dos Precatório, the rapporteur informed that R$ 54.395 billion were destined to Aid Brazil. This amount is in addition to the R$ 34.668 billion previously provided for the Bolsa Família, which was closed recently.

With this, the total allocation of Auxílio Brasil, which intends to pay a minimum benefit of R$ 400 to more than 17 million families, increased to R$ 89.064 billion next year.

In addition to spending on Auxílio Brasil, the PEC for court orders, according to calculations released last week by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), an agency linked to the Federal Senate, also opened up an additional space of more than R$30 billion for other expenses.

Hugo Leal’s final report also raised to R$ 5.1 billion the total public money that will be used to finance political campaigns in the 2022 elections.

This is the amount allocated to the Special Campaign Financing Fund, known in Congress as the “fundão”.

The value is R$ 3 billion greater than the R$ 2.1 billion estimated in the proposal sent by the government to Congress in August. However, it is BRL 600 million less than the ceiling for this expense established by the Budget Guidelines Law, which is BRL 5.7 billion.

Last Friday (17), Congress overturned President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto to the LDO, which guaranteed a limit of R$ 5.7 billion for the fundão.

The reserve of resources for the rapporteur’s amendments is also maintained for 2022, which is controversial for not having transparency or proportionality in the distribution format. As a result, the budget was informally referred to as the secret budget.

For 2022, BRL 16.5 billion will be distributed to deputies and senators through the rapporteur’s amendments. Deputy Hugo Leal predicts that this resource will be used to fund, among other actions:

costing primary health care services;

Structuring the network of services of the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS);

Support to infrastructure for basic education;

Support for the national urban development policy aimed at implementing and qualifying roads;

Improvements in sewage systems.